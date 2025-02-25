Dil Ghabraye musician Taba Chake's journey from country tunes to cinematic scores

‘Dil kuch kehna chahe/ Kuch keh na paaye/ Dil ghabraye kyun ghabraye…’ you close your eyes and sway your head gently as you hear him sing these lines. Suddenly, you feel like you’re far away from bustling city life and in the hills around a little hamlet. In that moment, no matter who you are and where you’re from, you listen…and connect deeply. That is the effect of singer Taba Chake’s melodies — they put you in an indescribable trance. Dil Ghabraye, from Shoojit Sircar’s latest film I Want To Talk, is just one of those dreamily powerful songs. After his performance at the first edition of Ziro On Tour at Taramati Baradari, Ibrahim Bagh, the singer recounts his melodious journey and experiences to CE.



Excerpts

What are your thoughts on Hyderabad’s music scene?

Though I grew up in a small village called Rono in Arunachal Pradesh, I was acquainted with Hyderabad in my childhood, when my history teacher — a Hyderabadi herself — told us about the culture and beauty of the city. The music scene in Hyderabad is fantastic and I absolutely loved performing here! I played a bunch of film songs from my album and some singles as well.