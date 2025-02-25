Jewel it up with Vibha Jewellers

Aneesha was always passionate about jewellery but she was also keenly interested in the business aspect of it. “There were the big brands that had been around for generations, but not many people were doing jewellery on a small scale, and we saw that as an opportunity. For instance, the bigger brands didn’t offer customised jewellery, but we did. I listened carefully to both the karigars and clients to ensure their satisfaction,” she adds.

They also paid close attention to trends and customer budgets. “We opted for lightweight jewellery as it was more trendy and made sure we were budget-friendly,” Aneesha shares. Now that solitaires are an expensive affair, the founder said they are getting lab-grown ones.

As ambitious as the founder is, she is also passionate about helping others. “My mother runs an NGO that welcomes 20 kids every year; once they complete their secondary school education, they start working for us, while pursuing a distance degree course,” she explains.

With minimal jewellery gaining popularity, Vibha Jewellers has caught onto the trend too with its Vinterra Collection. Aneesha says, “We have minimal jewellery pieces which are perfect to wear with office outfits and regular daily wear.” She adds, “Customers can also get personalised imprints done on their jewellery. For instance, when women give jewellery to their daughters, they want those pieces to have a personal touch. We try to make our customers happy by hearing their inputs about the jewellery.”

Aneesha, donning a lovely neckpiece herself, believes that jewellery is something that has sentimental value. She reveals, “I still have the jewellery which belonged to my grandmother and it is very dear to me. There is a story attached to every jewellery piece.”