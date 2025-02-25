Jewel it up with Vibha Jewellers

Jewellery is an important part of styling — pairing your outfit with the right jewellery can make you stand out, look more elegant, and feel confident. As trends constantly evolve in the jewellery industry, Vibha Jewellers, founded by Aneesha Reddy, has unveiled its latest elite wedding collection, Vinterra. Aneesha passionately speaks to CE about her journey, her store, and more.
Around 10 years ago, Aneesha quit her job to focus on her dream — jewellery. She set up the first store in Himayatnagar, the second store in Habsiguda, and the third in Santosh Nagar. In no time, Vibha Jewellers saw success, and Aneesha attributes this to a complete manufacturing setup. “My brother is into manufacturing and we are a good combination. Instead of taking pieces from a jeweller and selling it, we started making it ourselves. We travelled all over India to find the best karigars (craftsmen),” she says.
It has been around five years since Aneesha set up the store in Santosh Nagar. “This store is an extension of what we already have. In the last five years or so, we have created a complete manufacturing setup. Now, we are planning to expand across Hyderabad,” she notes.
Aneesha was always passionate about jewellery but she was also keenly interested in the business aspect of it. “There were the big brands that had been around for generations, but not many people were doing jewellery on a small scale, and we saw that as an opportunity. For instance, the bigger brands didn’t offer customised jewellery, but we did. I listened carefully to both the karigars and clients to ensure their satisfaction,” she adds.
They also paid close attention to trends and customer budgets. “We opted for lightweight jewellery as it was more trendy and made sure we were budget-friendly,” Aneesha shares. Now that solitaires are an expensive affair, the founder said they are getting lab-grown ones.
As ambitious as the founder is, she is also passionate about helping others. “My mother runs an NGO that welcomes 20 kids every year; once they complete their secondary school education, they start working for us, while pursuing a distance degree course,” she explains.
With minimal jewellery gaining popularity, Vibha Jewellers has caught onto the trend too with its Vinterra Collection. Aneesha says, “We have minimal jewellery pieces which are perfect to wear with office outfits and regular daily wear.” She adds, “Customers can also get personalised imprints done on their jewellery. For instance, when women give jewellery to their daughters, they want those pieces to have a personal touch. We try to make our customers happy by hearing their inputs about the jewellery.”
Aneesha, donning a lovely neckpiece herself, believes that jewellery is something that has sentimental value. She reveals, “I still have the jewellery which belonged to my grandmother and it is very dear to me. There is a story attached to every jewellery piece.”