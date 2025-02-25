Pastels and Patola: Navdip Tundiya’s fresh take on a 600-year-old craft

Navdip Tundiya’s journey into the fashion world started in Rajkot, where he first began designing sarees. Back then, everything was online — just fabric, craft, and the internet connecting him to buyers. But as the demand grew, so did his ambitions. From setting up a small store in Rajkot to opening outlets in Ahmedabad, Surat, and now Hyderabad, his work has steadily made a mark, one thread at a time.

Patola weaving is a tradition that goes back over 600 years in Gujarat, and Navdip has made it his mission to keep that legacy alive while giving it a fresh touch. “We work on different types of styles like the Rajkot patola, single-ikkat patola, twill weave patola, and more. Some of these sarees take 40 to 50 days to make, while the double-ikkat ones take four months to a year,” he says. It’s not just about weaving fabric — it’s about preserving a craft, which is something that requires patience, precision, and a skill passed down through generations.

His double-ikkat patola sarees stand out for their complexity. Unlike single-ikkat, where the dyeing happens on either the warp or weft, double-ikkat sarees require both to be dyed. The result? Reversible sarees with colours that remain vivid on both sides. “In single-ikkat, colours look slightly dull, but the double-ikkat sarees have a richer and deeper shade,” he explains. Each piece is a labour of love, with prices ranging from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.80 lakh each.