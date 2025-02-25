Stilo Fashion Academy: A new chapter in styling

It was in 2020 that Mustafa first had the idea for Stilo Fashion Academy. A celebrity fashion stylist, he wanted to create something Hyderabad had never seen before — a school dedicated solely to fashion styling, an academy where people learn everything from styling to building themselves as a brand.

“I wanted to start this in 2020. Then lockdown happened, and it went on for a long time. Post-lockdown, everything went online — courses, training, everything. But styling is all about hands-on experience. You have to style actual people, work with models, understand fabrics, and body types. That’s something you can’t truly learn online,” Mustafa shared.

So, he waited and spent nearly a year preparing, planning, and finally bringing Stilo to life. “Now, I think offline is the new cool,” he said with a smile. And with that, Hyderabad’s first fashion styling school is ready to open its doors in March.

The name itself carries a European touch. “Stilo means style, derived from Spanish and Italian. So basically, it’s a school of style,” he explained.

But launching something new is never easy, and Mustafa knew the road ahead wouldn’t be smooth. He expressed his challenges, saying, “I wouldn’t say it was easy at all. I aimed to create awareness in Hyderabad about what styling is, the career paths available, and what one can do after learning styling. We’re starting small, but as we gain credibility, we plan to expand with advanced courses in fashion styling, photography, and luxury in fashion and business.”

Through workshops, networking, and sheer persistence, Mustafa has been slowly but steadily spreading the word about his styling school. He revealed, “So, the way we create awareness is through workshops — I’ve done a couple before, with 35 people in the first and 40 in the second. They were successful, leading to course registrations, and we plan to host more while collaborating with brands, designers, photographers, and makeup artists to spread awareness about the styling academy.”