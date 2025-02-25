Stilo Fashion Academy: A new chapter in styling

It was in 2020 that Mustafa first had the idea for Stilo Fashion Academy. A celebrity fashion stylist, he wanted to create something Hyderabad had never seen before — a school dedicated solely to fashion styling, an academy where people learn everything from styling to building themselves as a brand.
“I wanted to start this in 2020. Then lockdown happened, and it went on for a long time. Post-lockdown, everything went online — courses, training, everything. But styling is all about hands-on experience. You have to style actual people, work with models, understand fabrics, and body types. That’s something you can’t truly learn online,” Mustafa shared.
So, he waited and spent nearly a year preparing, planning, and finally bringing Stilo to life. “Now, I think offline is the new cool,” he said with a smile. And with that, Hyderabad’s first fashion styling school is ready to open its doors in March.
The name itself carries a European touch. “Stilo means style, derived from Spanish and Italian. So basically, it’s a school of style,” he explained.
But launching something new is never easy, and Mustafa knew the road ahead wouldn’t be smooth. He expressed his challenges, saying, “I wouldn’t say it was easy at all. I aimed to create awareness in Hyderabad about what styling is, the career paths available, and what one can do after learning styling. We’re starting small, but as we gain credibility, we plan to expand with advanced courses in fashion styling, photography, and luxury in fashion and business.”
Through workshops, networking, and sheer persistence, Mustafa has been slowly but steadily spreading the word about his styling school. He revealed, “So, the way we create awareness is through workshops — I’ve done a couple before, with 35 people in the first and 40 in the second. They were successful, leading to course registrations, and we plan to host more while collaborating with brands, designers, photographers, and makeup artists to spread awareness about the styling academy.”
Stilo isn’t just about teaching styling — it’s about opening doors for many other opportunities that are about to come your way. “There are other schools and colleges that offer styling as a subject, but Stilo is the first school purely dedicated to styling. We’re starting with a two-month course, but in the future, we’ll have advanced nine-month courses.”
For Mustafa, it’s not just about teaching skills, but also about building a fashion ecosystem in Hyderabad. “Compared to Mumbai or Delhi, Hyderabad doesn’t have as many fashion events. But the people here? They love fashion. They want to buy it, experience it, and be part of it. I want to bridge that gap. I want to make fashion more accessible, not just through clothing but through events, pop-ups, collaborations — anything that can bring fashion to the forefront,” he stated.
His passion for styling runs deep, and when asked which celebrity he’d love to style, his answer was instant — “Styling Shah Rukh Khan would be a fanboy moment, but the real challenge for any stylist is bringing out a celebrity’s unique personality and making them stand out,” he confessed.
Looking ahead in the year, Mustafa’s vision for Stilo is clear. He stated, “My priority is to grow Stilo, create awareness, and get as many people as possible into styling education. If you need a stylist in Hyderabad, you have to go to Mumbai or somewhere else. I want to change that. I want to create stylists here.”
And he isn’t just training them — he’s making sure they have opportunities waiting for them. Whoever is part of Stilo will have lifetime access to a broadcast channel where they post all job opportunities, internships, and collaborations. If a designer needs a stylist, they’ll come to them first.
With Stilo, Mustafa isn’t just launching a school — he’s creating a space where aspiring stylists can learn, grow, and make their mark in the fashion industry. His vision goes beyond just teaching; it’s about shaping Hyderabad’s fashion future. And with his passion and dedication, this feels like the start of something truly exciting.