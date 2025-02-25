Sundeep Kishan: I’m here to make great films, not billions

You mentioned multiple turning points. So, during your tough times, what kept you going?

I always felt like I was the only person who had to stand up for myself. The world might give up on you, but you can’t give up on yourself. If you do, what’s left? That’s why I never expect anyone else to fight for me. Unless I get bored of something or decide it’s not worth it anymore, I don’t give up.

What has been the biggest challenge in navigating the industry?

Every day is a challenge, especially in this field. It’s like trying to make a mark in a space that’s not designed for you to succeed. You find inspiration from others who’ve done it, but you can’t follow their exact path because it won’t work the same way for you. It’s not just a job for me — I’m doing something I love. To keep doing that, I have to constantly find alternative ways to make it work.

Ideally, I’d love to retire in five years and chill in the mountains. I’m not chasing billions. I just want to make great films, get what I need, and then buzz off into a different life.