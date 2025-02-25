Sundeep Kishan: I’m here to make great films, not billions

Sundeep Kishan is an actor-producer known for his swag and knack for choosing unconventional roles. From his breakthrough in Prasthanam to the high-energy Venkatadri Express and the intense Maanagaram and Raayan, he has carved a niche for himself in Telugu, Tamil, and even Hindi cinema. Not just a performer, but also a producer and entrepreneur, Sundeep seamlessly blends talent with hustle. In a candid conversation with CE at Dish TV’s Watcho Storytellers Conclave, he opens up about hard work, challenges, and more.
Excerpts
This conclave is about providing opportunities for talented individuals. Looking back, what would you say was the turning point in your journey?
Honestly, my journey has had way too many turning points. There’s never been just one. It’s more like a series of twists and turns, and that’s the fun part. I’ve been pushing through, pulling through, sailing through, and fighting through. It’s been quite a ride.
You mentioned multiple turning points. So, during your tough times, what kept you going?
I always felt like I was the only person who had to stand up for myself. The world might give up on you, but you can’t give up on yourself. If you do, what’s left? That’s why I never expect anyone else to fight for me. Unless I get bored of something or decide it’s not worth it anymore, I don’t give up.
What has been the biggest challenge in navigating the industry?
Every day is a challenge, especially in this field. It’s like trying to make a mark in a space that’s not designed for you to succeed. You find inspiration from others who’ve done it, but you can’t follow their exact path because it won’t work the same way for you. It’s not just a job for me — I’m doing something I love. To keep doing that, I have to constantly find alternative ways to make it work.
Ideally, I’d love to retire in five years and chill in the mountains. I’m not chasing billions. I just want to make great films, get what I need, and then buzz off into a different life.
Among all the roles you’ve played, which ones are your favourites?
For some reason, Michael and Tiger are very personal to me. Also, Sanju from Venkatadri Express — I relate to him a lot.
You worked with Gautam Vasudev Menon for a year. What did you learn from him?
I worked with Gautam Sir as an assistant director, an actor, and a producer, and later as a co-actor. He’s not the “here’s a life lesson” kind of person. I was too young when I worked as an assistant director. As a producer, we didn’t interact much, except for one moment — I made sure he handed me my cheque personally because it felt sentimental.
But as an actor, I admired how he handled life at that time. I took home many life experiences from working with him.
Any advice for aspiring youngsters?
Nothing complicated — just believe in yourself and work hard. Believe you can fly, and work hard for it. Maybe you actually can. Today, anything’s possible.
We know Mazaka is your next film. Any other projects in the pipeline?
Yes, after Mazaka, I’m starting Jason Sanjay’s film. There’s also Family Man Season 3 and a Netflix show. These are the projects currently in progress. That’s about it.