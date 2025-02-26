Abir Chatterjee: If the camera loves you, everybody will

How did your journey in filmmaking begin?

Many of my family members were theatre artistes who then went to TV and the big screen. In fact, my parents would come to Ramoji Film City every two or three months because in the 1990s and early 2000s, several Bengali TV serials and films were shot here.

Though I acted in plays as a child artist, my family — like most middle class Bengali families at that point in time — saw that I completed my graduation. I chose to do an MBA after that and work, while simultaneously doing TV serials! The shift to films was only natural — well, I suppose acting runs in my blood.

I have received both love and hate for my roles; like in the TV serial Banhishikha, I played the role of the antagonist. As people watched one episode after the other, I think they started to hate me — so much so that one day, when I was walking on a street in Kolkata, two middle aged ladies came up to me and said, ‘How could you do this, how could you be so bad…’ I was taken aback — they saw me not as Abir but as the villain in that serial. (laughs)

What is your creative process?

Primarily observation — I believe that if an actor has to play a role well, he has to keenly observe those around him. And I ask my directors many, many questions because I’m terribly curious.