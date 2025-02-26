Keep TORCH infections away from your baby

What is TORCH?

TORCH is a group of perinatal infections that cause congenital abnormalities in babies. “The infections are toxoplasmosis, other infections like syphilis and varicella (chickenpox), rubella, cytomegalovirus, and herpes,” said Dr Smita Pawar, senior consultant in fetal medicine, Fernandez Hospital.

Certain infections like toxoplasmosis, rubella, and cytomegalovirus are more likely to cause serious effects if contracted during the first trimester. “Sexually transmitted diseases can affect the newborn if the mother is infected soon before delivery,” she explained.

TORCH infections can cause growth restriction, poor organ development, ocular and hearing abnormalities, and limb hypoplasia, which means underdeveloped limbs. “After birth, these infections can cause high-grade fever, rashes, sepsis, hearing or vision problems, jaundice, seizures or intellectual disabilities in the baby,” the fetal medicine specialist added.