Shivaratri Shivastuti: Honouring the god in the Himalayas

To countless Hindus across the world, Maha Shivaratri is an important festival which is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva. And in one of the city’s cultural hubs, Lamakaan, seats filled up in no time to enjoy Shivastuti, a classical concert dedicated to the God who resides in the Himalayas. Intertwining khayaal and semi-classical bhajans, Hindustani Classical vocalist Kalpana Sumanth Umashankar commenced the evening with Raag Shankara. “Today is all about Shankara, Eshwara, Parameshwara, Mahadev — call him any way, he’s the same. He is the supreme consciousness,” she proclaimed.

Accompanying her melodious voice was Rahul Deshpande on the harmonium and Bhatlawande Srikant on the tabla as Kalpana followed with Shankara Bandar Bole, a Madyalay Tintal describing Shiva as a reservoir of innocence. The striking percussion by Shubh Mistry kept their spirits high as she concluded with Shiva Shankara, a tala set to Tintal. Kalpana sang a mala of raags — titled Durga Mata Bhavani Devi — beautifully interwoven by her guru Veena Sahasrabuddhe.