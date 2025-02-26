Shivaratri Shivastuti: Honouring the god in the Himalayas

To countless Hindus across the world, Maha Shivaratri is an important festival which is celebrated to honour Lord Shiva. And in one of the city’s cultural hubs, Lamakaan, seats filled up in no time to enjoy Shivastuti, a classical concert dedicated to the God who resides in the Himalayas. Intertwining khayaal and semi-classical bhajans, Hindustani Classical vocalist Kalpana Sumanth Umashankar commenced the evening with Raag Shankara. “Today is all about Shankara, Eshwara, Parameshwara, Mahadev — call him any way, he’s the same. He is the supreme consciousness,” she proclaimed.
Accompanying her melodious voice was Rahul Deshpande on the harmonium and Bhatlawande Srikant on the tabla as Kalpana followed with Shankara Bandar Bole, a Madyalay Tintal describing Shiva as a reservoir of innocence. The striking percussion by Shubh Mistry kept their spirits high as she concluded with Shiva Shankara, a tala set to Tintal. Kalpana sang a mala of raags — titled Durga Mata Bhavani Devi — beautifully interwoven by her guru Veena Sahasrabuddhe.
After more formal renditions, Kalpana quipped, “Now, the fun part for the non-classical audience.” She captivated the audience with Bho Shambo Shiva Shambo Swayambo in Raag Bhairav. Listeners clapped with gusto as Shubh played the djembe, all while Kalpana described the nature and form of Lord Shiva. As a tribute to her cultural heritage, Kalpana ended the recital with a popular Kannada folk song by poet Santha Shishunala Sharifa, titled Sojugada Sooju Mallige, which tells the tale of a rural woman attempting to please the Mahadeva by offering him jasmine flowers. The concert had something for everyone, from connoisseurs of the Hindustani music tradition to first-time spectators. The audience was left spellbound.
Srikant shared that if the artiste enjoys while playing their instrument, the audience will automatically enjoy the performance too. Aradhana Karhade, a Hindustani Classical vocalist and curator, said, “It was a very nice performance; it was evident how much she had practice for this event.” Kalpana expressed to CE, “I took a break from performing for the last couple of years, so it was heartwarming to get back to music and be able to connect with the Lord Shiva and all the people who were part of the experience. If I’ve touched their hearts, then it is a mission accomplished.”