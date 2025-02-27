Championing change

Overcoming challenges

“Right from the beginning to the end, we face a lot of challenges,” says Raktim Sen Gupta, marketing-cum-home manager of Second Chance Foundation. He adds, “We rescue all kinds of patients from the streets, and sadly, some of them don’t make it.”

Srilakshmi ‘Srilu’ Bhopal, founder-cum-president of All For Animals Foundation, echoes similar concerns, sharing, “Each rescue is a challenge. Some animals are injured, some have been in accidents, and others suffer from severe skin diseases. Once they are rehabilitated, relocating them presents yet another hurdle.”

Sarath Kumar Puppala, founder-cum-president of Manchikalalu Organisation, highlights another difficulty. “Our children come from different family backgrounds, so integrating them and raising them as a family is not easy,” he expresses.

NGOs handle a wide range of cases, each requiring unique solutions tailored to the needs of those they serve.