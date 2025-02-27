Championing change

In 2014, the European Union, United Nations, and other international organisations designated February 27 as World NGO Day to honour the contributions of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to civil society and the world at large. Over the past decade, it has been observed in 145 countries, including India. However, running a non-profit is no easy task — it requires countless hours of labour, unwavering dedication, and immense community support. So, how do these organisations manage? This World NGO Day, a few city-based NGOs share their experiences with CE.
Overcoming challenges
“Right from the beginning to the end, we face a lot of challenges,” says Raktim Sen Gupta, marketing-cum-home manager of Second Chance Foundation. He adds, “We rescue all kinds of patients from the streets, and sadly, some of them don’t make it.”
Srilakshmi ‘Srilu’ Bhopal, founder-cum-president of All For Animals Foundation, echoes similar concerns, sharing, “Each rescue is a challenge. Some animals are injured, some have been in accidents, and others suffer from severe skin diseases. Once they are rehabilitated, relocating them presents yet another hurdle.”
Sarath Kumar Puppala, founder-cum-president of Manchikalalu Organisation, highlights another difficulty. “Our children come from different family backgrounds, so integrating them and raising them as a family is not easy,” he expresses.
NGOs handle a wide range of cases, each requiring unique solutions tailored to the needs of those they serve.
Securing financial support
The biggest challenge for any non-profit, however, is raising funds. “Once you find a cause, like-minded people appear to help. But even then, organisation members often contribute personally when needed,” Raktim adds.
Financial support often comes from social media appeals, family members, sponsorships, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, and foreign contributions. However, these sources are not always reliable. “I contribute whatever I can. Thankfully, my online groups and team members help when needed,” Srilu notes.
Budgeting also presents challenges. Sarath explains, “If we apply for our own home, the government provides one on the outskirts. But that makes it difficult, as our children attend local schools where tuition fees are affordable at Rs 6,000 per annum. They haven’t performed well in government schools, but private schools are expensive. Potential sponsors may also struggle to visit if we are too far away.” NGOs must carefully allocate their limited resources, balancing immediate needs with long-term sustainability.
Envisioning a better future
Every organisation dreams big — eradicating homelessness, providing free medical care for all stray animals, or ensuring no child has to live on the street. Turning these dreams into reality, however, is another challenge.
“There is a lack of awareness about these issues. If people understand the importance of food and water availability, sterilisation, and vaccinations, they will be more compassionate. This will reduce human-animal conflict,” Srilu points out.
Raktim agrees, stating that awareness is key. “If people truly feel the need to address a problem, they will find a solution — they won’t turn a blind eye to society,” he says.
Apathy often stems from ignorance. By educating the public about social causes, non-profits empower individuals to take action, fostering a ripple effect that extends from local communities to cities, states, and ultimately, the world. Collective efforts at the grassroots level can be the catalyst for meaningful change, and Hyderabad’s local NGOs are proof that small steps lead to significant impact.