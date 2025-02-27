Cushions, colours, and Cairo vibes: Janavi’s stylish arrival in Hyderabad

In 1998, Janavi India began as a design studio and export house catering to Europe’s leading fashion houses. By 2000, it had transitioned into an eponymous label under the leadership of founder and creative director Jyotika Jhalani. Today, Janavi India’s handcrafted cashmere creations adorn the shelves of over 150 premier stores worldwide, including its latest showcase at The Charcoal Project (TCP) — the renowned interior design brand by Sussanne Khan. This collaboration not only marks TCP’s debut in Hyderabad but also Janavi’s exclusive presence in the city.
Since 2011, Sussanne Khan has been redefining curated interior design in India. With TCP now expanding its footprint in Hyderabad, the multi-story gallery brings the brand’s signature luxury home furnishings to the city while dedicating an entire floor to Gauri Khan Designs. This creative collaboration merges the distinct design philosophies of Sussanne and Gauri, offering Hyderabad an unparalleled, immersive retail experience.
Fusion of styles and craftsmanship
Reflecting on her collaboration with Sussanne, Jyotika shares, “Sussanne and I have been close friends for years, and we’ve been exploring ways to work together. We wanted to combine her modern aesthetic with Janavi’s ability to infuse magic into every corner of home life. Originally, Janavi was all about cashmere — shawls, stoles, and blankets,” she continues, adding, “But this project gave me the opportunity to design with a different sensibility. Sussanne leans towards modern, clean lines, while I’m more of a maximalist. When she decided to open TCP in Hyderabad, it was a natural evolution of our conversations over the past two years. Once everything aligned, it took just two and a half months to bring this vision to life.”
For Jyotika, the Hyderabad collection stands out not only for its design but also for the techniques employed. “We’ve taken Sussanne’s designs and transformed them across mediums — hand-painted silk cushions, intricate embroidery, and prints — making them more versatile. The collection feels like an oasis, inspired by Cairo, Egypt, and the warmth of the sun. There are playful elements too, monkeys chatting, vibrant fruits and vegetables like jackfruit — embroidered with a whimsical touch yet executed with precision. Even the cushion sizes are unconventional, like the larger 24 x 24 inches and the petite 12 x 12 deco pillows,” she expresses.
Crafting a lifestyle, not just products
Jyotika sees her work as more than just design — it’s an expression of lifestyle. She says, “Craft brings depth, texture, and storytelling into the spaces we call home. This collection is timeless yet modern, with every piece telling a story. Take the evil eye motif — it’s not something you’d usually find on a bed, but we’ve integrated it in a balanced way, avoiding overt symbolism. I’m all about colours and textures, and this collection reflects that — deep crimsons, rich blues, and an array of vibrant hues that invite touch and evoke emotion.”
When asked about the importance of interior design and what the Hyderabad market means to her, Jyotika elaborates, “A home should reflect who you are. Designers can guide the process, but you should connect with the space, not just follow trends. Hyderabad, in particular, is a huge market. Whether it’s the IT crowd or the old, established families, homes here are spacious, and people take immense pride in them. It’s about creating comfort and elegance without feeling cramped. There’s truly something for everyone here.”
Personal favourites and the road ahead
Among the pieces on display, Jyotika’s favourite is the Flora and Fauna series. She states, “It’s vibrant, joyful, and speaks to my love for colour. The energy of colour transforms a home. Black and white can be striking, but add a pop of red, and the entire space changes.”
Interestingly, Jyotika’s journey didn’t begin in design but in finance. “I spent 10 years with the World Bank before transitioning into design. My goal was to position India as a hub for luxury, not just mass production. I wanted to show the world that Made in India can mean superlative quality. That’s how Janavi was born — from my son’s bedroom! Today, we’re a fully vertical unit, with everything done in-house. Our artisans — whether hand-painting, embroidering, or crafting toys — find a home here, with the freedom to explore their creativity,” she recalls.
Reflecting on India’s position in the global interiors segment, Jyotika sees immense potential, pointing out, “India has an innate aesthetic sensibility. International brands are increasingly recognising this. Only in India can you pair a Persian carpet with a modern sofa and create harmony. It’s all about layering.”
As Janavi celebrates 25 years, Jyotika’s vision continues to evolve. “My next big step is creating pieces that transcend décor — wearable art and home tapestries. It’s about blending traditional craftsmanship with mixed media, pushing artisans to explore their potential. Our partnership with Pantone, for instance, showed how working purely from a colour palette can spark extraordinary designs. The beauty of this journey is that we can keep moving in any direction we dream of,” she concludes.