Cushions, colours, and Cairo vibes: Janavi’s stylish arrival in Hyderabad

In 1998, Janavi India began as a design studio and export house catering to Europe’s leading fashion houses. By 2000, it had transitioned into an eponymous label under the leadership of founder and creative director Jyotika Jhalani. Today, Janavi India’s handcrafted cashmere creations adorn the shelves of over 150 premier stores worldwide, including its latest showcase at The Charcoal Project (TCP) — the renowned interior design brand by Sussanne Khan. This collaboration not only marks TCP’s debut in Hyderabad but also Janavi’s exclusive presence in the city.

Since 2011, Sussanne Khan has been redefining curated interior design in India. With TCP now expanding its footprint in Hyderabad, the multi-story gallery brings the brand’s signature luxury home furnishings to the city while dedicating an entire floor to Gauri Khan Designs. This creative collaboration merges the distinct design philosophies of Sussanne and Gauri, offering Hyderabad an unparalleled, immersive retail experience.

Fusion of styles and craftsmanship

Reflecting on her collaboration with Sussanne, Jyotika shares, “Sussanne and I have been close friends for years, and we’ve been exploring ways to work together. We wanted to combine her modern aesthetic with Janavi’s ability to infuse magic into every corner of home life. Originally, Janavi was all about cashmere — shawls, stoles, and blankets,” she continues, adding, “But this project gave me the opportunity to design with a different sensibility. Sussanne leans towards modern, clean lines, while I’m more of a maximalist. When she decided to open TCP in Hyderabad, it was a natural evolution of our conversations over the past two years. Once everything aligned, it took just two and a half months to bring this vision to life.”

For Jyotika, the Hyderabad collection stands out not only for its design but also for the techniques employed. “We’ve taken Sussanne’s designs and transformed them across mediums — hand-painted silk cushions, intricate embroidery, and prints — making them more versatile. The collection feels like an oasis, inspired by Cairo, Egypt, and the warmth of the sun. There are playful elements too, monkeys chatting, vibrant fruits and vegetables like jackfruit — embroidered with a whimsical touch yet executed with precision. Even the cushion sizes are unconventional, like the larger 24 x 24 inches and the petite 12 x 12 deco pillows,” she expresses.