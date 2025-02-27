GHMC Annapurna canteens cry for repairs

HYDERABAD: Most of the Annapurna centres, which serve affordable and hygienic food at Rs 5 to thousands of poor and needy people have become unfit, rusted, and are on the verge of collapse. More than 50% of the centres, built with tin sheds over a decade ago, have corroded and become unfit, requiring immediate repairs or replacement.

GHMC officials told TNIE that out of GHMC-run 150 Annapurna centres, eight have been removed due to road widening, and another nine have been relocated due to low turnout. Around 60-65 centres are said to be in good condition, while nearly 65-70 canteens have become rusted and corroded.

The Annapurna Meals Scheme is implemented in about 150 centres, with one centre in each GHMC division, providing around 30,000 meals per day at a cost of Rs 27.63 per meal. On an average, 250 meals per centre are served daily to needy people, with an annual GHMC budget of Rs 25 crore.

Officials told TNIE that many Annapurna canteens have rusted and decayed, requiring revival, while those severely damaged will be replaced with new structures. To improve their functioning, GHMC commissioner K Ilambarithi has constituted a committee to inspect the condition and facilities at the existing canteens. GHMC chief engineer Bhaskar Reddy has been appointed as the head of the committee, with additional commissioners Pankaja (Health) and Venugopal Reddy (Advertisement) as members.

As per the commissioner’s instructions, the committee visited the Annapurna centre at Mint Compound, Lakdikapul, recently. The committee members inspected the centres, as well as the quantity and quality of food served. While they expressed satisfaction with the food quality, the condition of the canteen structure was found to be unsatisfactory.

The GHMC engineering team will conduct a physical verification of all canteens, assess their conditions, and submit a report within a week. Based on the findings, necessary action will be taken by the civic body.

Officials said the state government was taking steps to ensure Annapurna canteens remain useful for the poor. Recognising that the Rs 5 meals have become a boon for the underprivileged, the government has proposed modernising the centres and providing minimum facilities along with nutritious food at Rs 5 per meal.