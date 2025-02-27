Hyderabad police raid brothels, arrest 18 including illegal immigrants

HYDERABAD: City police conducted simultaneous raids on brothels in Chaderghat and Khairatabad and arrested 18 persons, including illegal immigrants. The police discovered that the accused were running organised brothels and trafficking women from Bangladesh to India.

In a case registered at Chaderghat police station on Monday, the police arrested Rajat Mandal (36), Jalil Sardar (36), Bisti Gazi (18), Kamarul Sheikh (36), Mohd Rony Khan (28), Mahbur Sardar (35), Arohi Mandal (21) and Mohd Bilal Riza Ul Shaik (34), as well as two minor girls and a boy. Most of the accused were found to be from West Bengal, with some from Maharashtra.

In another case registered at Khairatabad police station, the police arrested Ajarul Sekh (38), a native of West Bengal, along with Bangladeshi nationals Rahul Shariful Shaikh (26), Rohit Mandal (29), Ritoy Islam (24), Mousomi Shaik (30), Babu Shaik (37) and Shathi Akther alias Khadija Begum (26).

The police detained two groups, comprising 18 persons, including sex workers. Investigations revealed that local brokers, including Kamarul Shaik and Azarul Shaik from West Bengal, conspired to illegally transport Bangladeshi men and women to operate brothels in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities. They primarily targeted vulnerable young women facing financial crises in Bangladesh.

Initially, the brokers provided temporary shelter in West Bengal and arranged for fake Indian identity documents with West Bengal addresses. The victims were then sent to various locations, including Hyderabad, under the pretext of job opportunities. The brokers charged Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per person for illegal migration and the procurement of identity documents.