Nrutyollasa: Devotional dance for Lord Shiva

Just when you thought it couldn’t get more intense, Kandena Karunanidhiya spoke to your soul. "This is a Kannada song which beautifully captures a devotee’s realisation — Shiva is not just the cosmic dancer; he is the kindest, most compassionate one. Clad in a garland of skulls, smeared in ash, Shiva may look fierce, but his heart overflows with love,” explained Praveen. This performance brought out that contrast so well — you could feel the emotion, the devotion, the magic of it all.

And what’s a celebration without a grand finale? The show wrapped up with a Thillana in Raga Kuntalavarali, set to Adi Tala, which kept the audience hooked. As the last beats faded, the crowd sat in silence for a moment — taking it all in — before erupting into thunderous applause. What an absolutely marvellous show for devotees on Maha Shivaratri!