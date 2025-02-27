Nrutyollasa: Devotional dance for Lord Shiva

The aroma of incense sticks, the sweet jasmine essence, red bottu, and white vibhuti smeared on every forehead — the air was thick with devotion. The temple grounds reverberated with chants and mantras as devotees lined up for two things — one, the divine darshan of Lord Shiva, and the other, an electrifying performance ‘Nrutyollasa’ by P Praveen Kumar, a Bharatanatyam dancer, and the Chitrakala ensemble at Shri Dharmapuri Kshetra, Miyapur. It was a total feast for Shiva bhaktas.
Organised by Paramparaa Foundation, the event kicked off with Pushpanjali, a traditional dance offering to Ganapati, Lakshmi, and Shiva. Graceful moves, synchronised footwork, and expressive gestures set the tone, making it clear that this wasn’t just a performance but pure bhakti in motion.
Then came the moment where Praveen performed Mahadeva Shiva Shambho, a powerful tribute to Lord Nataraja. Dressed in a tiger skin garb with a crescent moon in his locks and a rudraksha mala around his neck, Praveen captivated the audience. Every step mirrored Lord Shiva's divine presence, capturing his fierce yet mesmerising aura.
Next up was a shift from power to grace as Praveen and his team performed Kancha Dalayatakshi Kamakshi, a soulful number composed by Muthuswami Dikshitar. This piece beautifully described Goddess Kamakshi — her lotus-petal eyes (Kancha Dalayatakshi), moon-like face, and majestic walk (Kunjaragamané). Every move oozed elegance, celebrating the divine feminine in all her beauty and strength.
The real showstopper was Shivoham! The energy skyrocketed as the dancers recreated Shiva’s grand dance, where even the celestial beings — Nandi, Bringi, and the Ganas —joined the divine celebration. The beats, the rhythm, the sheer intensity — it was like watching Kailash come alive!
Just when you thought it couldn’t get more intense, Kandena Karunanidhiya spoke to your soul. "This is a Kannada song which beautifully captures a devotee’s realisation — Shiva is not just the cosmic dancer; he is the kindest, most compassionate one. Clad in a garland of skulls, smeared in ash, Shiva may look fierce, but his heart overflows with love,” explained Praveen. This performance brought out that contrast so well — you could feel the emotion, the devotion, the magic of it all.
And what’s a celebration without a grand finale? The show wrapped up with a Thillana in Raga Kuntalavarali, set to Adi Tala, which kept the audience hooked. As the last beats faded, the crowd sat in silence for a moment — taking it all in — before erupting into thunderous applause. What an absolutely marvellous show for devotees on Maha Shivaratri!