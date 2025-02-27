Old-school glamour, new-age edge

Retro fashion has always fascinated her, which is why her latest collection pays tribute to the past while making it relevant to the present. “I’ve always been captivated by the effortless charm of old-school fashion, especially the ’90s. There’s something undeniably elegant yet playful about the silhouettes, the way fabrics move, and the thoughtful details that make an outfit stand out. With Retro Revival, I wanted to bring that essence back — but with a fresh, contemporary spin,” she says.

At a time when fashion cycles move faster than ever, nostalgia has found its way back into wardrobes. But reviving retro trends without making them look outdated is no easy task. Divaa strikes that balance by taking signature elements of ’90s fashion — structured bodices, subtle slits, and draped fabrics — and refining them with modern tailoring and innovative details.