Queensland delegation strengthens biotech ties with Telangana at BioAsia 2025

HYDERABAD: Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) led a 20-member high profile delegation at BioAsia 2025, strengthening ties between Telangana and Queensland in life science and biotechnology.

As Asia’s premier life sciences forum, BioAsia 2025 served as a platform for strategic discussions on innovation, research collaboration and global healthcare advancements.

At a press meet at HICC, the TIQ delegation emphasised Hyderabad’s role as a key global hub for IT, research and healthcare, highlighting opportunities for joint research, clinical trials and technology-driven solutions.

Professor Alan Rowan, Director and Interim Pro Vice Chancellor (Research Infrastructure) at the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology, University of Queensland (UQ), underscored India’s unique potential to become a frontier leader in scientific research, backed by its massive IT prowess and research advancements.

He also praised India’s potential as a frontier leader in scientific research. “Hyderabad is emerging as a world-class centre for healthcare and research, seamlessly connecting with innovation hubs like Boston, Singapore, and Queensland,” he noted.

Abhinav Bhatia, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner - South Asia, TIQ, emphasised Queensland’s growing engagement with India’s life sciences and technology ecosystem. “With India as the world’s pharmacy and Queensland as a research powerhouse, this collaboration drives breakthroughs in global healthcare,” he said.