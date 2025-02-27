Rama Vaidyanathan’s ‘Nimagana’ to weave magic at Golconda Fort

It isn’t just the Golconda Fort — one of Hyderabad’s most visited historical sites — that is going to be adored this Saturday. Everyone is also looking forward to a beautiful Bharatanatyam performance by danseuse Rama Vaidyanathan and a troupe of 20 dancers.

Organised by Paramparaa Foundation, this performance is part of its annual cultural festival celebrating Indian dance, music, and art, set against the backdrop of temples and historical sites across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The performance, titled Nimagana, will weave dance, movement, and storytelling, exploring the myriad ways of experiencing rasa, or emotion.

The 90-minute performance is divided into five sections — Guru Stotram, Kamakshi, Kashi, Raghuveera, and Rasaleela. Speaking about the inspiration behind the production, Rama shared, “Nimagana is undoubtedly a result of my years of dialogue with Bharatanatyam. The word ‘nimagana’ means immersion, and unless one is completely immersed in an activity, excellence in that field will not emerge. I have strived to be immersed in dance, and that essence is exactly what Nimagana, the dance production, reflects. It was premiered at the Neeta Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai because it was a grand stage.”

She said that the storytelling in Nimagana is not centred on an individual but emerges as a collective immersion in the dance form. As both choreographer and dancer, she finds the process challenging yet exciting. The production is visualised holistically, where every dancer contributes equally to the narrative rather than playing secondary roles.

Elaborating on the creative process, Rama noted that working with 20 highly trained dancers was a challenge that required thoughtful planning, trial and error, and numerous rehearsals. “The different pieces in Nimagana are not directly connected, but each represents a different form of immersion — whether in dance, philosophy, or the act of surrendering one’s body, mind, and soul to the art form. It is akin to plunging into a deep lake, surrendering to the water, allowing it to engulf you. In the same way, this production is about plunging into the idiom of dance, surrendering to it, and allowing it to take over completely,” she added.