Robocrop: When technology revolutionises fields

When you hear the word ‘agriculture’, what is the first image that comes to mind? Perhaps a poor farmer, tirelessly working in the fields as the sun mercilessly beats down. Rarely do we move past the stereotype and think about technologically revolutionising the fields. But Trivikram Kumar did and founded XMachines. Initially incubated at IIIT-H and now at T-Hub, XMachines received funding on Shark Tank Season 3. Now, Trivikram tells us about his journey, gives us a picture of Telangana’s agriculture, and decodes agritech.

Excerpts

What got you interested in farming?

I come from an agrarian family in Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, where my grandmother still farms daily, growing rice, pulses, oilseeds, and vegetables — some for consumption, some for sale.

I frequently came across articles on farmer suicides in India; it pained me to see this happen. At the same time, I also learned about the excessive use of chemicals on crops. Wanting to give back to my community, I founded XMachines.