Under-construction portico collapses at University of Hyderabad, workers rescued

HYDERABAD: A freshly laid slab of an under-construction portico at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) collapsed near the North Gate on Thursday evening, trapping workers.
Madhapur DCP G Vineeth told TNIE that three workers were trapped in the caved-in portico and were later rescued and shifted to a private hospital. However, UoH officials claimed that only one worker was trapped and rescued. Officials said that efforts were made to ensure no one else was inside.
Preliminary reports suggest the collapse occurred when the poles supporting the centring slipped, causing the freshly laid cement and steel to cave in.
“The construction was undertaken by the Central Public Works Department not the university,” a UoH official told TNIE. The entire building remains under construction, and the portico slab was being laid at the time of the incident.
Describing the situation as chaotic, UoH Student Union President Umesh Ambedkar said, "We had just concluded a protest demanding Telangana EPass when we heard about the collapse. By the time we reached the site, two workers had already been rescued by university employees and staff."
He added that the site supervisor and workers confirmed no one else was trapped.
Students are now demanding that the university cover all medical expenses of the injured workers and provide full compensation to those affected. They have also called for a halt to all ongoing construction until a thorough safety review is conducted. Additionally, the student union has demanded the resignation of the university registrar.
(With inputs from edex Live)