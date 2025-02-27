Under-construction portico collapses at University of Hyderabad, workers rescued

HYDERABAD: A freshly laid slab of an under-construction portico at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) collapsed near the North Gate on Thursday evening, trapping workers.

Madhapur DCP G Vineeth told TNIE that three workers were trapped in the caved-in portico and were later rescued and shifted to a private hospital. However, UoH officials claimed that only one worker was trapped and rescued. Officials said that efforts were made to ensure no one else was inside.

Preliminary reports suggest the collapse occurred when the poles supporting the centring slipped, causing the freshly laid cement and steel to cave in.

“The construction was undertaken by the Central Public Works Department not the university,” a UoH official told TNIE. The entire building remains under construction, and the portico slab was being laid at the time of the incident.