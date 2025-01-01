Come 2025, several infrastructure projects planned under H-CITI

HYDERABAD: In 2025, Greater Hyderabad is set to undergo a significant transformation with the implementation of multiple infrastructure projects under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme, approved by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

H-CITI aims to ensure comprehensive development of the city’s infrastructure, focusing on reducing traffic congestion by key projects like improvements with grade separators, flyovers, Road under Bridges (RuBs), Road over Bridges (RoBs), pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, tunnel corridors and stormwater drainage projects.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed 38 projects in seven packages amounting to Rs 7,032 crore, slate to complete in 2025. These include multi-level flyovers/grade separators, underpasses, development of junctions and road widening.

The programme is based on a Comprehensive Traffic Study by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which identified critical traffic loads and congestion points.

The main objectives are to create a conflict-free road network, reduce travel time, increase average journey speeds from 15 kmph to 35 kmph, cut fuel consumption and air pollution, and improve point-to-point connectivity through tunnel corridors.

Additionally, 40 projects under the Strategic Nala Development Programme-II (SNDP-II) costing Rs 667.28 crore and 41 projects under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) costing Rs 291.80 crore will be executed.

Efforts are also underway to complete six pending Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) projects, including flyovers at Shilpa Layout Stage-II, Aramghar to Zoo Park, and Uppal Junction, along with a RoB at Shastripuram.