Dairy vs acne

HYDERABAD: You’ve swapped skincare routines, tried every acne treatment on the shelf, but those stubborn pimples just won’t budge!
If this sounds familiar, it might be time to look at your diet — specifically, your dairy intake. Yes, that morning latte or late-night cheese snack could be contributing to your acne. Experts in conversation with CE shed light on how this connection works.
Dr K Kranthi Varma, consultant dermatologist at Renova Hospitals, Sanathnagar, shares, “Observational studies have found a positive association between dairy intake and acne, particularly for whole, low-fat, and skim-milk.”
While this doesn’t mean everyone who drinks milk will get acne, the evidence is enough to make people reconsider their dairy consumption.
So, what’s the connection? Dr Varma explains, “Dairy contains a variety of steroid hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, testosterone, and prolactin. Besides, protein in milk triggers IGF-1. All these contribute to increased oil production in skin, in turn triggering acne lesions.”
Simply put, these hormones can play with your skin’s balance, leading to clogged pores and multiple breakouts.
Interestingly, not all dairy products carry the same risk. The dermatologist states, “Full fat dairy and whole milk has a lower ratio, whereas low fat/skim milk has a higher ratio in causing acne. Plant-based milks (coconut milk, almond milk, oat milk) are generally considered good options for people with acne because they lack hormones that can increase the risk of getting acne.”
Yogurt, on the other hand, could be a safer bet. “Fermented dairy products like yogurt and kefir are less likely to cause acne because of the fermentation process that reduces milk sugars and microRNAs (miRNAs),” he further adds.
Cheese lovers might not be as lucky. Dr Deepa Agarwal, founder and nutritionist at Nutriclinic, highlights, “Dairy products may contribute to acne development due to their hormonal content, natural growth factors, and potential to stimulate oil production.”
That extra oil can make an already oily skin type even worse, creating the perfect environment for acne to thrive.
But why does dairy seem to affect some people more than others? Dr Varma says genetics play a role. “Some people are highly sensitive to hormones in milk and milk proteins, which cause higher incidences of acne. Acne can also run in families. If your parents had acne, you’re more likely to develop it too,” he expresses.
Even if dairy is a trigger for you, how much you consume and how your skin reacts can vary. “Dairy can cause acne within one to two days after consumption. However, the amount and type of dairy consumed, as well as the individual’s skin, can affect how it reacts,” Dr Varma adds. The good news? Cutting back could lead to a noticeable difference. “Reducing or eliminating dairy may help in reducing acne breakouts,” he further explains.
For those hesitant to give up dairy entirely, moderation might be the key. “Consuming dairy in moderation may reduce its impact on acne, but individual results may vary,”
Dr Agarwal advises. And if you’re ready to take the plunge, there’s no shortage of alternatives. “You can try plant-based milks and other non-dairy products such as almond milk, coconut milk, oat milk, rice milk, soy milk, vegan butter, and yogurt,” Dr Varma suggests. These options are not only hormone-free but also suitable for those with lactose intolerance, which can exacerbate inflammation and skin issues like eczema and rosacea.
If you’re still unsure, an elimination diet might provide answers. Dr Agarwal recommends a simple approach, “Remove dairy from your diet for two to four weeks to assess changes in acne, track your dairy consumption and acne symptoms to identify potential correlations, and for personalised guidance and advice, contact healthcare professionals.”
If you’ve been struggling with persistent breakouts, cutting back on dairy or switching to plant-based alternatives could be worth a try. Everyone’s skin reacts differently, so it’s about finding what works best for you and giving your skin a chance to heal.