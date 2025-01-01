Hope for happy happening 2025

HYDERABAD: As we step into 2025, most of us are already armed with our New Year resolutions — ambitious promises that often last not more than a week or a month. It’s amusing but undeniably true: resolutions have become an annual ritual, much like a fleeting New Year’s scheme that fades as quickly as it begins.

This year, let’s shift our focus. Instead of the usual resolutions, why not think about change? Change is constant in our lives, shaping us in ways big and small. Embracing it could make this year truly transformative.

So, as we welcome another New Year, let’s explore how some of our favourite celebrities respond to change and use it as a catalyst for growth and success.

‘Two cups of coffee a day’ Priyadarshi, actor

I’m looking forward to taking more chances, exploring new opportunities, and earning even greater acceptance from the audience. Let cinema thrive across diverse genres. On a personal level, I hope for a peaceful New Year, one where I don’t feel as burnt out. I’ve decided to limit my coffee intake to just two cups a day and plan to travel even more. Reducing my screen time is another goal that I’m working towards. I’d also love to see more talented actors and young directors emerge — creative individuals who can revolutionise the way we experience films and the stories we hear. And, of course, I hope my film Sarangapani Jathakam becomes a blockbuster! (laughs)

‘New Year, New Me’ Hamsa Nandini, actress

For me, it’s truly a case of ‘New Year, New Me.’ A few months ago, I made a significant shift — from the buzzing city of Mumbai to the tranquil paradise of South Goa. Unlike North Goa, which is equally bustling, the South offers a serene and peaceful environment, and I’ve been soaking up this new life ever since. This change is monumental for me. I was born and raised in Pune, and at the young age of 17 or 18, I moved to Mumbai to pursue my modelling and acting career.