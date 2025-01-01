Hope for happy happening 2025

HYDERABAD: As we step into 2025, most of us are already armed with our New Year resolutions — ambitious promises that often last not more than a week or a month. It’s amusing but undeniably true: resolutions have become an annual ritual, much like a fleeting New Year’s scheme that fades as quickly as it begins.
This year, let’s shift our focus. Instead of the usual resolutions, why not think about change? Change is constant in our lives, shaping us in ways big and small. Embracing it could make this year truly transformative.
So, as we welcome another New Year, let’s explore how some of our favourite celebrities respond to change and use it as a catalyst for growth and success.
‘Two cups of coffee a day’ Priyadarshi, actor
I’m looking forward to taking more chances, exploring new opportunities, and earning even greater acceptance from the audience. Let cinema thrive across diverse genres. On a personal level, I hope for a peaceful New Year, one where I don’t feel as burnt out. I’ve decided to limit my coffee intake to just two cups a day and plan to travel even more. Reducing my screen time is another goal that I’m working towards. I’d also love to see more talented actors and young directors emerge — creative individuals who can revolutionise the way we experience films and the stories we hear. And, of course, I hope my film Sarangapani Jathakam becomes a blockbuster! (laughs)
‘New Year, New Me’ Hamsa Nandini, actress
For me, it’s truly a case of ‘New Year, New Me.’ A few months ago, I made a significant shift — from the buzzing city of Mumbai to the tranquil paradise of South Goa. Unlike North Goa, which is equally bustling, the South offers a serene and peaceful environment, and I’ve been soaking up this new life ever since. This change is monumental for me. I was born and raised in Pune, and at the young age of 17 or 18, I moved to Mumbai to pursue my modelling and acting career.
I spent over 20 years in the fast-paced, competitive, and often exhausting environment of Mumbai — a city I deeply enjoyed but knew I needed a break from. The desire for change became even stronger after the challenges life threw at me during the lockdown and following my diagnosis. I’ve always dreamed of living in Goa, and now I’ve finally made it happen.
Moving here has been life-changing. Whenever I visit Mumbai or Hyderabad now, I can’t handle the traffic — I honestly don’t know how I managed to live the city life for so long! I’ve realised I’m meant to be close to nature, surrounded by water, which truly makes me happy. As I sit on the beach at sunset, I reflect on how much my life has transformed. I’ve traded heavy designer outfits and synthetic fabrics for swimwear, beachwear, and comfortable cotton and linen apparel.
I’m also growing my own garden and embracing farm life in my beautiful farmhouse. Living off the grid, surrounded by nature, has brought me unparalleled peace and joy. This move was the right choice at the right time, and it has been the most liberating change I’ve ever made. Leaving behind the city that shaped so much of my life wasn’t easy, but I’m thrilled to be living this new chapter in Goa. It’s exactly where I’m meant to be.
‘Act if you can, accept if you cannot’ Abhinav Gomatam, actor
I hope 2025 turns out to be less of a rollercoaster than 2024 was. While I prefer to keep most of my plans to myself, I can share that I have a few personal goals I’m determined to achieve this year. There are aspects of myself I’ve wanted to work on, but my professional commitments often took precedence.
No regrets, but I’m determined not to put them off any longer. As I’ve mentioned before, I’m ready to make a few meaningful changes. One major shift I want to embrace is to stop taking things that happen around me so personally. I’ve learned that if something can’t be changed, it’s better to accept it and move forward. And for the things I can change, it’s time to take action and start working on them.
‘Change is constant, inner peace important’ Seerat Kapoor, actress
It’s always better to perform with honesty and leave the rest to the universe. Personally, I try not to focus too much on expectations. That said, my instinct tells me that 2025 will be the year where all the hard work put in behind the scenes during 2024 will finally translate into results. Change is constant, and when a year ends on a note of inner peace, the next chapter unfolds naturally.
I have multiple new ventures beyond films lined up, but I’ll keep those as a surprise for now. 2024 has been a year of immense growth and learning, and I’m grateful for the lessons it brought my way.
Looking ahead, 2025 will be about staying authentic and true to who I am, both as an artist and as a human being. Whether in my work or personal life, I am determined to protect my inner peace, focus on my goals, and embrace my greater destiny. Nothing and no one will come in the way of that.
‘Adventure ahead, with trails of snow leopard’ Harshvardhan Rane, actor
I think the biggest change in 2025 will be in the kind of work people see me doing. I want to explore different mediums, platforms, and formats — whether it’s long-form or short-form content. My aim is to completely redefine the pattern of my work and try things I’ve never done before. On a personal level, I plan to focus more on my jungle trips, combining my shooting schedules with time spent in nature.
I’m particularly excited to pursue more wildlife photography, shifting my focus to rare animals like the red panda and snow leopard. In fact, I’m kicking off the New Year with snow leopard expedition in January or February, which feels incredibly thrilling.
There are other exciting changes in store for 2025. For one, my best friend and I are moving into a new place after living in the same house for eight years. This fresh start feels significant. Secondly, I’m entering my second year of my Psychology Honours degree after completing my first year with an impressive 81.5%.
The second year brings new theories and developments in the subject, and I’m genuinely looking forward to diving into it. When it comes to my career in Hindi cinema, I’ve noticed how audience reactions and expectations have evolved throughout 2024.
I need to adapt to these changes and realign my approach to storytelling. I’ve been analysing the types of films that resonated with audiences in 2024 and the ones that didn’t, and I plan to make my selection of projects accordingly in 2025. This year is about embracing new challenges and stepping into uncharted territory, both personally and professionally. I’m excited for what lies ahead.