Illegal structures demolished on Khajaguda-Nanakramguda road in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has pulled down as many as 10 illegal structures in the Bhagirathamma and Tautanikunta tanks on both sides of the Khajaguda-Nanakramguda main road on Tuesday.

By demolishing these structures, which were said to be in the designated full tank level and buffer zone, about 10 acres of government land and tank areas have been reclaimed.

The demolitions were carried out after HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected these places last week based on complaints received from local residents stating that illegal structures were blocking nalas and the flow of rain water.

Security personnel were deployed during the operation to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.

However, mild tension prevailed at the Khajaguda demolition site where the victims tried to obstruct the demolition of their structures.

HYDRAA stated that despite giving notices, the persons running the shops did not vacate them, as a result, the HYDRAA staff, who came with JCBs, took up the demolitions.