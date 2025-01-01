INTERVIEW | ‘Brides, self-love is key’: Make-up artist Sandeep Molugu

HYDERABAD: The wedding day is an important one for brides across the world. The perfect dress, the perfect decor, and most importantly, the perfect makeup — they want it all. And the name synonymous with bridal make-up in the city is celebrity make-up artist Sandeep Molugu, popularly called Sandy. At a skin meet in Maya Medi Spa, he spoke to CE about his journey and gave some important tips to brides.
Excerpts
How has your journey been so far?
Even as a child, I was always drawn towards beauty and makeup. There was a time when there was not too much talk about make-up as a profession but I still made the decision to become a make-up artist. This was 2011 and now, over a decade later, I feel blessed and lucky to be a make-up artist.
How has make-up evolved since you started out?
There has been so much evolution in make-up; Instagram has aided the growth of the industry greatly. In Hyderabad, there was a time where people were shy and just starting to use make-up in weddings. We’ve come far in terms of looking after ourselves and being more trendy and fashionable. Make-up plays a huge role in this but people still prefer that it should look natural.
Keeping up with trends is an everyday process of learning from each other; I have also learned from junior artists about their styles and techniques.
What are the tips you have for brides tensed about their look?
Take care of yourself at least three to six months from the big day. If you want to go for treatments, do it six months before the wedding. Do not panic before the wedding; taking care of your skin is the best self-love.
Self-love is about how you can take care of yourself on the outside and the inside. So, mental health is also important. You need to love yourself more than others but when you meet people every day, just be loveable, compassionate and kind. Essentially, for self-love, you need to have good mental health, a good diet, good food, and good sleep.
How has your experience been working with celebrities?
Each person is different from the next. While Upasana Kamineni prefers an elegant, classy and simple look, Lakshmi Manchu goes brighter. Celebrities do not want to portray someone else but like to create their own identity.
I have worked with Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez back in the day. Deepika is humble and sweet. Upasana is more like family and I love working with her.
Who is your inspiration in the make-up industry?
Every day, everything is an inspiration. For example, if I look at anything around me, I’m inspired and want to do something about it. That is how I would define my creative inspiration.
Do you have any simple skincare and make-up tips for us?
Skincare is something basic and we must religiously follow it everyday. A tinted moisturiser, sunscreen, a little foundation, and lipstick — you are good to go.