INTERVIEW | ‘Brides, self-love is key’: Make-up artist Sandeep Molugu

HYDERABAD: The wedding day is an important one for brides across the world. The perfect dress, the perfect decor, and most importantly, the perfect makeup — they want it all. And the name synonymous with bridal make-up in the city is celebrity make-up artist Sandeep Molugu, popularly called Sandy. At a skin meet in Maya Medi Spa, he spoke to CE about his journey and gave some important tips to brides.

Excerpts

How has your journey been so far?

Even as a child, I was always drawn towards beauty and makeup. There was a time when there was not too much talk about make-up as a profession but I still made the decision to become a make-up artist. This was 2011 and now, over a decade later, I feel blessed and lucky to be a make-up artist.

How has make-up evolved since you started out?

There has been so much evolution in make-up; Instagram has aided the growth of the industry greatly. In Hyderabad, there was a time where people were shy and just starting to use make-up in weddings. We’ve come far in terms of looking after ourselves and being more trendy and fashionable. Make-up plays a huge role in this but people still prefer that it should look natural.

Keeping up with trends is an everyday process of learning from each other; I have also learned from junior artists about their styles and techniques.

What are the tips you have for brides tensed about their look?

Take care of yourself at least three to six months from the big day. If you want to go for treatments, do it six months before the wedding. Do not panic before the wedding; taking care of your skin is the best self-love.