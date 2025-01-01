Kothwalguda eco park to be inaugurated soon in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The mega eco-park in Kothwalguda, adjacent to Himayathsagar reservoir, is all set for the inauguration. With a world-class walk-through aviary, housing various species of birds from across the world, the park also has terraced gardens to offer a tranquil urban retreat.

This apart, the park will also have a butterfly garden, sensory park, well-designed gazebos, pergolas, and boardwalk.

Other proposed components are to be developed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. These include an aquamarine park (tunnel aquarium), food courts at four locations, glamping tents, an infinity pool, luxury wooden cottages and a conference hall with temporary structures will also be taken up later.

HMDA officials said all the major works have been completed. “The boardwalk has a length of 1.50 km with 2.4 metres width with a height of 2 feet to 30 feet depending on ground elevation, railing with one-metre height, and composite wood flooring with four shades at different locations have been provided,” they revealed.

The officials further said the aviary, which is one of the world’s largest, has been developed on five acres in a dome-shape, housing thousands of exotic and rare species of birds. The birds include blue and gold macaw, green wing macaw, scarlet macaw, cockatoos, amazon parrots, Eclectus parrots, conures, pheasants, cockatiels, budgies, doves, finches, rainbow lorikeets, parakeets, ducks and grass parakeets.

“The park will become an important place to observe and learn about exotic bird species. The aviary consists of a 164-metre walkway, a 1.10 km pathway with a 1.75-metre width, two ponds for reptiles, bird cages, three gazebos, hospitals, bird kiosks and bird feeder boxes,” the officials said, adding that there will be a suspicion bridge to connect land pockets on both sides of ORR.