Anwesha Das enchants audience with graceful Bharatanatyam performance during Margazhi season

CHENNAI: Sixty-odd pairs of eyes faced the stage at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on Friday, waiting for the curtain to rise. A kid wearing an orange kurta and white pyjama excitedly told his friend, “I am excited for my mother’s performance.”

The red stage curtains were pulled up, and facing the audience was the ensemble — nattuvangam by Sai Kripa, vocal by Srikanth Gopalkrishnan, mridangam by Bharadwaj, violin by Easwar Ramakrishnan, and flute by Muthukumar. The next moment, the audience was enthralled by a soft yellow-toned spotlight hitting a performer draped in green and maroon silk saris with zari work.

With a captivating performance that blended traditional roots with a global touch, Bharatanatyam dancer Anwesha Das, Urmila Sathyanarayanan’s student under the auspices of Kartik Fine Arts, with her grace and steps added to the Margazhi season from the stages of the United States to the closed auditoriums of Chennai.

Anwesha shared, “Performing during Margazhi marks a beautiful culmination of all the sadhana I have put in through the year. It is also a humble offering of my love for the art form in a space where Bharatanatyam thrives and is alive in all its glory.”

Anwesha has made a deal to come to the city every year during the season because, “I see it as an opportunity to push my boundaries and grow as an artiste, where we challenge ourselves with either new work or the kind of content we are presenting.

The artistic growth during the season motivates me to do more.” Appreciating her, industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti said, “All her adavus and bhavas were on point. She did not miss a single beat. I have been watching her perform for 20 years now and she has improved very well in communicating the narratives.”

Like him, many rasikas were drawn to a beautiful celebration of rhythm and dedication, illuminating Margazhi’s spiritual core. Anwesha said, “Performing during the Margazhi season is an enriching experience. The exchange for high standards of art around that time makes it a fulfilling and gratifying experience for the artistes performing and the audience who is receiving the art.”