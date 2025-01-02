Bridgerton art journaling date in Hyderabad: creative, royal weekend for fans

HYDERABAD: For lovers of pop culture, every opportunity to express admiration for their favourite show, song, or art piece becomes important. The merriment doubles when they get to share it with fellow admirers. Such an occasion to obsess over the acclaimed Netflix series Bridgerton came to Hyderabad in an artistic avatar — ‘Bridgerton Art Journaling Date’, organised by Old School Moth in Botanical Garden, Kondapur.

The event gave fans in Hyderabad an artsy way of connecting and spending quality time. Old School Moth, run by Bala Sai Velagala, is dedicated to showcasing artistic creations for purchase, apart from organising events which give people a medium to create art offline.

People at the Bridgerton event were given art and stationery supplies such as stickers, cardstock, washi tape, and more, along with photos and cutouts from the show.

The event started with a burst of creativity, with everyone making their works special with unique ideas. Several groups sat together in the picturesque garden and new friendships formed, with participants letting their creative juices flow and making an aesthetic journal spread.

Old School Moth also organised engaging games such as quizzes and puzzles, which fostered camaraderie and added an element of fun to the event.

Bala Sai Velagala began with an online store for journaling and artistic goodies and recently started with offline journaling events. Speaking to CE, he said, “The response has been great! People loved the themed journaling events that we do, like Harry Potter journaling, F.R.I.E.N.D.S journaling, and more.”

Through such events, Bala Sai said that he wants to bring therapeutic and enjoyable activities to Hyderabadis.

Supraja, a participant who came with her friends, told CE that the Bridgerton event was unique, artistic, and had an inexpensive fee.