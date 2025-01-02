Hyderabad’s art scene gets a fresh canvas

HYDERABAD: Art galleries in Hyderabad — which places immediately come to your mind? Madhapur? Jubilee Hills? Banjara Hills? Now, you can add a new name to the list — Narsingi. With its lighter traffic and fresher air, Narsingi now houses the recently launched Anantyam Qalaa Art Gallery, founded by sisters Jyotsna Kumar and Snigdha Reddy. This gallery aims to introduce fresh perspectives to the art scene in Hyderabad.

The name Anantyam means ‘infinite’, and Qalaa translates to ‘art’. “It can have multiple meanings — like infinite possibilities and the boundless potential of art,” explained Jyotsna.

Spread across 3,000 sqft, the gallery is thoughtfully located in the upscale Narsingi-Kokapet area. “This area is the future, and that future is not distant,” Jyotsna laughed. “Look around — this neighbourhood is affluent, cosmopolitan, and there’s a growing desire for everything classy, rare, and unique.”

The gallery itself reflects this ethos, with a spacious, well-lit interior and state-of-the-art audiovisual systems. These features cater not just to visual art but also to performing arts. “We didn’t want to limit ourselves. Imagine a folk art show where traditional music is performed live in the same space — that’s the kind of synergy we want to create,” Jyotsna shared.

Family equals team

Jyotsna, who is also a director at Google, has a deep connection to art. “The connection with art goes back two generations. My grandfather, Mahaveer Lal, was an artist. I saw him gain name and recognition, but not money,” she shared, adding, “I’ve seen incredible artists struggle for years. It was always my dream to do something meaningful in this space.”

Her journey with art began as a collector. “For years, I’ve been collecting art but I always knew that one day, I’d do more. This year, when my daughter left for university, I found myself with new energy and more time. I think it’s what they call the ‘empty nest syndrome.’ I had to channel it into something big, bold, and fulfilling — and this gallery was it,” she explained.