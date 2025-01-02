HYDRAA clarifies demolitions followed legal procedures

HYDERABAD: In the light of criticism on social media against the demolition of illegal structures in Khajaguda, Bhageerathamma Cheruvu and Tautanikunta on Tuesday, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has clarified that demolitions were carried out after following due procedures.

HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath stated that some unscrupulous land encroachers were spreading misinformation against the agency on social media. He asserted that the demolitions in Khajaguda lake were carried out as per Section 405 GHMC Act and no prior notice was required to be issued, if the structures came up in water bodies as per a recent Supreme Court judgment in November 2024 with regard to ‘Bulldozer Justice’.

The unauthorised structures in FTL/buffer zone of Bhageerathamma Cheruvu and Tautanikunta were demolished after following the due process. “Even though no notices need to be issued in respect of encroachments in water bodies as per law, HYDRAA still issued vacation notices on humanitarian grounds,” the HYDRAA chief clarified.