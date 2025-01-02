Morning Raaga at Tank Bund: Mehtab Ali Niazi’s soulful sitar recital captivates music lovers

HYDERABAD: Around six in the morning, when the sun seemed indecisive about whether to peek out from the clouds in front of the iconic Buddha statue on Tank Bund, a group of music enthusiasts gathered in the chilly, serene place. The still waters surrounding them on all sides mirrored the calmness in the air, while the empty roads seemed to bow in reverence to the soulful sitar recital.

Organised by Tatvaa Arts in collaboration with Almond House and supported by Telangana Tourism, the event was part of their much-loved ‘Morning Raaga’ series, and it promised to be a treat for the city’s music lovers.

The recital opened with the evocative strains of Bilaskhani Todi, a raag that seems tailor-made for early mornings. Its introspective and soulful vibe instantly set the tone with depth and devotion. The audience, wrapped in their shawls and jackets, sat spellbound as Mehtab Ali Niazi rendered the melody.

“Performing under the Buddha statue, surrounded by the calmness of the lake, was an experience like no other,” shared Mehtab with CE later.

“The venue itself added a layer of peace and depth to the music, creating a connection between the art, the audience, and nature. Morning raags resonate beautifully in such a setting. Being able to channel the morning spirit and play raags like these at sunrise felt like a blessing — it’s a moment I’ll always cherish.”

The recital then transitioned seamlessly into Alahiya Bilawal, a cheerful raag about the first golden hues of the sun. Its warmth and joy enveloped the audience, adding a touch of vibrance to the serene morning. Mehtab closed with the lively Punjabi dhun – Beja Mere Kol Tenu Takda Rawa, a playful, heartfelt composition that brought the recital to a spirited and celebratory end. He was accompanied by Thakur Harijit Singh on the tabla.

Each piece was like a chapter in a beautifully written story, carefully chosen to reflect the changing moods of the morning and the stunning venue. The audience could feel the connection between the music, the environment, and their own emotions, making it an experience to cherish.

As Mehtab put it, “The serene morning, the dedicated audience, and the tranquil views elevated the entire performance. Morning concerts are so special because the people who come truly immerse themselves in the music. And playing here, in such an iconic location, added a whole new dimension.”