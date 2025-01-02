Telangana government to develop economic corridor around RRR

HYDERABAD: The state government has announced that it would engage project consultants for the Regional Ring Road (RRR) to provide greater connectivity and accessibility to the people of Telangana. The RRR would be developed in the Southern part with an overall length of around 200 km, connecting Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Choutuppal, Amangal and other areas.

In addition, the state government is also planning to develop a first-of-its-kind economic growth corridor around the RRR project, circumferencing the Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Hyderabad. Strategically designed to transform Hyderabad and its surrounding regions into an economic powerhouse, the project will be an access-controlled highway with a radial distance of 30-50 kilometres from the ORR.

The R&B department has decided to focus on an integrated regional growth plan encompassing the development of the highway, its economic nodes and other ancillary value-added user services. In part, the department has invited requests for proposals from project consultants for DPR preparation, PMU and technical, financial and transaction advisory for the development of the RRR.

Officials said the consultant would assist the department at the apex level in the form of a Project Support Office (PSO) to develop the RRR as it would offer an opportunity to stimulate industrialisation, urbanisation and regional connectivity.

This corridor is envisioned not merely as a road but as a dynamic catalyst for economic growth, designed to attract private investment, foster balanced regional development and integrate infrastructure to support sustainable, long-term expansion, the officials added.

The project is aimed to focus on