Telangana HC orders stricter measures at Indu Fortune Fields to curb illegal activities

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijayasen Reddy of the Telangana HC has directed the Indu Fortune Fields Villa Owners Association to implement stringent measures to curb illegal activities and ensure better governance within its gated community.

The order comes in response to a writ petition filed by Ch Hari Govinda Khorana Reddy, who alleged inaction by authorities despite repeated complaints about unlawful activities, including gambling, drug consumption, and other offences in the community’s clubhouse.

The court directed the association to immediately form a three-member sub-committee from its executive committee. The sub-committee is to preferably include senior citizens, women, or retired residents capable of dedicating more time to community surveillance, particularly at vulnerable locations such as the clubhouse.

A digital platform or application must be developed to allow residents to lodge complaints or send messages securely. The app must feature a separate group accessible only to sub-committee members, ensuring the confidentiality of complainants’ identities.

Additionally, the association has been instructed to establish clear guidelines for using the clubhouse. These rules must explicitly warn residents of stringent criminal action in case of misuse for illegal activities or any nuisance.

The SOT of the Cyberabad Police has been tasked with issuing advisories to gated communities, flat associations, and similar entities.