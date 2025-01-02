ZetSIM: India's first travel e-SIM offers affordable global data plans for savvy travelers

HYDERABAD: You’ve saved up a couple of lakhs, your mutual funds reap rich rewards, and the stock market, ever so bullish, gives you a slew of bounties. Surreal indeed, and so you pack your bags, ready to jet off to some faraway land — really the Indian dream, isn’t it?

But in 2025, you cannot just go into incognito mode and let the world forget you. For today’s travellers, data and the internet are as important as gourmet goodies, choicest cocktails, and scenic surroundings. But you’ve already spent so much on the rest; don’t you deserve affordable roaming data plans? Here’s the lucky catch — with ZetSIM, you can.

What is Zet-SIM?

First, let us understand what an e-SIM is. While the SIM card inside your phone is removable, an e-SIM, or an embedded SIM, is a digital chip already embedded in your phone.

ZetSIM is India’s first travel e-SIM app, launched by Zetexa Global. Founded in 2024 by IIT-M alumnus Srujan Yeleti (COO) and IIM-B alumnus Amit Agarwal (CEO), the company is incubated in T-Hub, Hyderabad’s premier innovation hub.

“Post-Covid, the travel demand in India has peaked; each year, 32 million Indian travellers spend over $500 million on international data roaming packs. Data is costly — but ZetSIM steps in, offering a cost-saving feature that slashes more than 40% off roaming data expenses,” says Srujan.

The co-founder adds that while other providers offer a minimum 15-day pack, Zetexa offers customised packs as per travel needs. “Simply put — high-speed internet with unlimited data at affordable rates or customised limited packs from one to 90 days,” shares Srujan.

Zetexa initially bootstrapped $0.2 million before receiving a seed fund to the tune of $3 million from a super angel investor. It now covers 180+ countries and has access to more than 400 high-speed networks worldwide. “The best part is that ZetSIM has no expiry date, so everytime you travel to a new country, you can recharge/top up the SIM with a new plan. It gets even better; we offer regional packs like the Europe pack, Middle East pack and Asia pack, so one plan can cover multiple countries,” the innovator points out.

How does ZetSIM work?

Step 1: Once you’ve installed the ZetSIM app, choose which country you are travelling to and enter the duration of travel.

Step 2: Choose a plan and pay.

Step 3: Scan the QR code to install the purchased ZetSIM on your device. Switch on the data roaming option for ZetSIM in your device’s settings.

Step 4: All you have to do is wait until you’ve arrived at your destination. Once you’ve landed, the ZetSIM activates, ensuring readiness without wasted data.