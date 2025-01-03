HYDRAA to hire 970 personnel on contract

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will engage 203 managers and 767 assistants on an outsourcing basis for one year. These recruits will help HYDRAA protect water bodies, parks, open spaces in layouts, government lands and nalas up to Outer Ring Road.

Their role will also include identification and removal of unauthorised constructions, and encroachments as well as to work in enforcement, lake protection force, disaster response force, administration and any other wing.

HYDRAA will deploy the employees in seven packages — the managers will be grouped into two packages while the assistants will comprise five packages. The total expenditure on salaries for the outsourced workforce is estimated at over Rs 31.70 crore for the year. Managers will receive a monthly salary of Rs 22,750, while assistants will be paid Rs 19,500. Salaries will be disbursed through bank transfers by the first of every month.

The outsourced employees should be prepared for any assigned duties such as identification and removal of unauthorised constructions/encroachments. They should also report violations through asset protection wing applications, help impose penalties and issue enforcement notices.

Their services may also be utilised for the removal of encroachments on footpaths, lakes, open spaces, parks, etc, in the execution of various disaster management activities such as clearing of water stagnations/inundations, tree falls, rescue operations during building collapse incidents, etc.

The DRF control room operations include monitoring weather updates and receiving and disseminating grievances to DRF teams or any other duties as entrusted by the HYDRAA commissioner.

HYDRAA was created to address the issues of disaster management and protect community assets (water bodies, government lands, parks, open spaces in layouts, roads, etc) within the ORR limits (Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts).