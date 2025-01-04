Celebration of coffee and cookies

HYDERABAD: Coffee is a feeling, an instant energy fix for the most tiring days. From the simple instant mix to freshly brewed coffee, this delectable concoction reigns over many hearts and guts.
But speciality coffee may seem intimidating due to its strong flavours. However, a place that offers you premium coffee customised according to your taste — with a delicious cookie on the side — makes such fine coffee more endearing. And Reve - Speciality Coffee & Crafted Cookies, located in Khajaguda, is just the perfect place for such an experience.
Stemming from the house of Big Byte, the city’s renowned bakery, Reve was founded by Popatiya brothers Ayaan and Amaan to further their passion for speciality coffee. They poured their experience from Canada and their love for coffee into Reve, which they recently launched above their Big Byte branch.
With speciality coffee being the forte of the new place, their focus on crafted artisanal cookies makes the place a unique spot in the city.
Ayaan shared the vision behind Reve and said that the aim is to aid one’s day-to-day productivity with speciality coffee.
The aspirational and welcoming nature of Hyderabadis was what encouraged the establishment of Reve, mentioned Ayaan. He essayed their journey of experimenting, trying and curating the perfect menu which, the brothers felt, would assure the best coffee experience.
At Reve, carefully created house blends and advanced brewing techniques are used for the wide range of beverages on their menu. Their raw materials are also of premium quality, with their pour-over coffee sourced from Salawara Estate in Karnataka and the espresso beans brought all the way from 7000 Steps Coffee in the Northeast.
Complementing the richness of these coffee experiences, Reve attempts to make speciality coffee reachable and palatable for all. Ayaan highlighted that the idea of putting the coffee bar at the centre of the café, making baristas reachable to the customers, and displaying acrylic sheets about coffee-making around the place would help people learn and get involved in finding the speciality coffee of their choice.
Their unique blends, like the signature Ginger Lemon Espresso, Matcha Roohafza Iced Latte, Vietnamese Iced Latte and more deliver soft and refreshing tastes of speciality coffee while making people aware of these fine preparations.
A coffee needs a companion, and what goes better with it than a cookie! The brothers went around to taste the city’s favourite cookies — from Osmania biscuits to varied chocochip cookies. After their study and their experience of the artisanal cookie craze in Toronto, they came up with the idea to introduce crafted soft-baked cookies through Reve. While it breaks away from the crunch that the common biscotti offers, the soft-baked cookies at Reve are fresh, filling, easy to bite into, and give a refreshing blast of flavours.
Reve offers five new cookie flavours each month, making the customers anticipate the flavourful surprises created for them. It also showcases the making of these cookies with their live cookie counter, where customers can watch how each cookie is uniquely prepared.
Ayaan mentioned that transparency and quality are the core values that set Reve apart. With such special flavours, cosy European-themed ambience, and customisable options, customers are bound to fall in love with coffee and cookies at Reve.