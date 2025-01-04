Celebration of coffee and cookies

HYDERABAD: Coffee is a feeling, an instant energy fix for the most tiring days. From the simple instant mix to freshly brewed coffee, this delectable concoction reigns over many hearts and guts.

But speciality coffee may seem intimidating due to its strong flavours. However, a place that offers you premium coffee customised according to your taste — with a delicious cookie on the side — makes such fine coffee more endearing. And Reve - Speciality Coffee & Crafted Cookies, located in Khajaguda, is just the perfect place for such an experience.

Stemming from the house of Big Byte, the city’s renowned bakery, Reve was founded by Popatiya brothers Ayaan and Amaan to further their passion for speciality coffee. They poured their experience from Canada and their love for coffee into Reve, which they recently launched above their Big Byte branch.

With speciality coffee being the forte of the new place, their focus on crafted artisanal cookies makes the place a unique spot in the city.

Ayaan shared the vision behind Reve and said that the aim is to aid one’s day-to-day productivity with speciality coffee.

The aspirational and welcoming nature of Hyderabadis was what encouraged the establishment of Reve, mentioned Ayaan. He essayed their journey of experimenting, trying and curating the perfect menu which, the brothers felt, would assure the best coffee experience.

At Reve, carefully created house blends and advanced brewing techniques are used for the wide range of beverages on their menu. Their raw materials are also of premium quality, with their pour-over coffee sourced from Salawara Estate in Karnataka and the espresso beans brought all the way from 7000 Steps Coffee in the Northeast.