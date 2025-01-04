Going haute in 2025

HYDERABAD: Fashion has more sway in the world than we will ever know — it influences how we walk, talk, and express ourselves. Every year, we look on in awe as models don glamorous pieces and walk the ramp.

The best part about the fashion scene here is how designers take it upon themselves to constantly innovate. Indeed, there is always something new to look forward to in this industry.

Fashion is freedom, fashion is novelty, fashion is communication — and CE hears that 2025 is going to be made of these things.

Tanusha Bajaj,

Fashion influencer, content creator & stylist

Elevated sportswear like functional jackets and boxy jackets have made waves on the runway. I love athleisure and think it is definitely a cool time for this to be in style. Many brands are using romantic aesthetics and everyone is doing very edgy takes on popular Boho trends.

I am done with people dressing minimally; what I’m looking forward to is maximalism. I love it when people go all out — overdoing the jewellery and makeup is something I’m very excited for! A colour that has been popular and will continue to shine is cherry red.

There is also a prediction that yellow, which is my favourite colour, will take off in 2025. It always adds a pop when you use it the right way. Apart from these, I think animal prints will be trendy this year too.