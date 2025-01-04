Going haute in 2025

HYDERABAD: Fashion has more sway in the world than we will ever know — it influences how we walk, talk, and express ourselves. Every year, we look on in awe as models don glamorous pieces and walk the ramp.
The best part about the fashion scene here is how designers take it upon themselves to constantly innovate. Indeed, there is always something new to look forward to in this industry.
Fashion is freedom, fashion is novelty, fashion is communication — and CE hears that 2025 is going to be made of these things.
Tanusha Bajaj,
Fashion influencer, content creator & stylist
Elevated sportswear like functional jackets and boxy jackets have made waves on the runway. I love athleisure and think it is definitely a cool time for this to be in style. Many brands are using romantic aesthetics and everyone is doing very edgy takes on popular Boho trends.
I am done with people dressing minimally; what I’m looking forward to is maximalism. I love it when people go all out — overdoing the jewellery and makeup is something I’m very excited for! A colour that has been popular and will continue to shine is cherry red.
There is also a prediction that yellow, which is my favourite colour, will take off in 2025. It always adds a pop when you use it the right way. Apart from these, I think animal prints will be trendy this year too.
Bhavya Natasha,
Fashion blogger & influencer
We are going to see more handwoven attires with zardosi stitches, delicate naqshi jaalis, tropical designs, ornate sequences, and mukaish work, all inspired by the rich culture that we have. On the western front, it’s going to be about adding lace to ruffles, drop-waist dresses, plaid prints, and polo shirts, with focus on chic, comfortable, and classy.
While you may not have a social calendar lined with commitments, it’s good to always keep your fashion game good as your outfit dispatches cognitive cues about your state of mind. Also, it’s not about how expensive the outfit is but how good the quality is.
A brand or designer has to accentuate your look, not drown you out — the clothes don’t wear you, you wear them. This year is going to be just as much about wearability as it is going to be about glamour. With many options to choose from, it’s going to be about styling and bringing your individual fashion sense to the forefront.
Paridhi Gulati,
Model & fashion influencer
This year, it is all about gender-neutral silhouettes, statement accessories, and old-money aesthetics playing with metallic detailing. I would like to see pre-loved fashion because using such clothes is affordable and a good way to reduce the carbon footprint too.
Size inclusivity, gender fluidity, and more affordable, sustainable brands should assume prominence. Consumers will also be more inclined towards making eco-conscious choices, apart from embracing individuality and personal style.
Ashmita Marwa, Designer
I do not think there are going to be any specific trends — fashion is a lot more inclusive and individualistic now. People are not just blindly following trends; it is more about styling and how you put something together. Just take the examples of the celebrities who are getting married. There is a shift towards more tradition and they are wearing what suits their personalities.
Through my designs, I definitely want to reach out to more people. I am not doing fashion week; it is a very expensive affair. My brand is a small independent label and I have nurtured it like my baby. I have seen it grow in a very slow and steady manner. So, though I am not doing fashion week, I’m still doing photoshoots and styling. I know I have to up my game on social media because that is the way to reach a larger audience and clientele.