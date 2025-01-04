Mongolian party on table

How it works

A Mongolian lunch buffet typically follows a build-your-own-bowl format. Diners start by selecting from an array of fresh ingredients.

Proteins: A variety of meats like chicken, pork, shrimp, and tofu for vegetarians.

Vegetables: An assortment of greens, peppers, onions, carrots, mushrooms, and more. Noodles and rice: Options like egg noodles, rice noodles, or plain steamed rice serve as the base.

Sauces and spices: A highlight of the experience, sauces range from sweet teriyaki and tangy hoisin to spicy chili and rich garlic blends.

Once you’ve loaded your bowl with your chosen ingredients, it’s handed over to the chef who cooks it on a large, flat grill. Watching the chef expertly stir-fry your creation adds an element of entertainment to the meal.

What makes it unique?

The Mongolian buffet stands out for several reasons. First, of course, is customisation. Each bowl is a unique creation, catering to individual tastes and dietary preferences.Second is freshness — ingredients are displayed raw, ensuring the final dish is as fresh as possible. Third is the fusion of flavours — the variety of sauces and spices lets diners explore a range of Asian-inspired flavours.

At TG’s, we were served a full course meal of a soup, sushi, appetizer, main Mongolian buffet, and finally, dessert. We enjoyed their classic Garlic Chips, Khao Suey, a Burmese coconut-based noodle soup. It was hearty, comforting, and super delicious. From their Sushi menu, we had Avocado Sushi Roll, which had the perfect creaminess and crunch. It was time for us to taste the Crunchy Tofu Taco and Chicken Bao from their appetizer selection.

Next, we whipped up our own bowl of goodness from the massive spread of fresh produce. We made two bowls — one with noodles along with tangy pepper sauce, an assortment of veggies, rice, pork and lamb. The other was rice in thai yellow curry sauce and chicken and veggies. Both the bowls were super yummy. We concluded our dining experience with TG’s special desserts — TG Tiramisu and Bombe Alaska.

Culinary adventure worth trying

A Mongolian lunch buffet is more than just a meal — it’s an exploration of flavours, textures, and cultures. Whether you’re a seasoned foodie or just looking for something new, this dining experience promises to delight your senses and satisfy your hunger. So, the next time you’re craving a meal that’s as fun to create as it is to eat, head to your nearest Mongolian buffet and let your culinary creativity shine.