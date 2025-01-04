Redefining strength and femininity

I enjoy being here. I am lucky to belong to a progressive family. Even though they were initially not very interested in my choice, they saw my progress and started encouraging me. My idea was to break all the stereotypes and change how people perceive this sport.”

Being a professional body builder requires serious hard work — mentally and physically. “I train for 7 hours each day. My routine is breaking the training into three parts; 3 hours morning training, 2 hours in the afternoon and another 2 hours in the evening. These include concentrating on two muscles every day while combining 1 hour cardio, 1 hour abdominal, morning big muscle and afternoon small muscle exercise routines.

Strength training as core combined with rest and recuperation is the mantra,” Asifa explains, adding, “I take nutritious meals six times in a day. This include foods with high protein like chicken, eggs and red meat. Also, I avoid all types of sugar intake. My son is in 2nd standard now. Three years back, I used to carry him wherever I went and he even used to sit and watch me train. Now he is a little grown up and understands and supports me in my journey.

Also, my husband is usually away on deputation, but he fills his absence by motivating me and encouraging me. This has significantly helped me build my mental and physical strength. Being a working professional, I need to balance my personal goals, my career and my family. This is very demanding both physically and mentally. But my colleagues and my organisation provided enormous support in my journey towards this international competition. With their help and my family’s support, I was able to overcome those difficulties.”

It’s not all about fitness for Asifa. She enjoys cooking and likes to prepare various dishes that her family cherishes. A message she wants to convey to all the women out there is, “I want to spread awareness and create a meaningful change in the way our country perceives women in sports and especially bodybuilding. I would like to encourage my fellow women athletes to take up any sport of their choice and come out and win for themselves and the country.”