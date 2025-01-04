What if Hyderabad was Soberabad?

HYDERABAD: We sure are disgusted by the ‘Gutka Mukesh’ ad before a movie begins, but there’s always at least one gutka eater in the theatre who is inspired by Mukesh’s hollow jawline and decides to quit gutka the very next day. I’m sure there’s at least one person who reads ‘Smoking Kills’ on cigarette packs and has thrown them away for good. I mean, that’s what the warning is there for, right? It must have worked somewhere; otherwise, why would they stick to the same format for years? I’m yet to meet, read, or hear about that person, but I believe in the Indian ‘Tobacco’ Corporation and the systems it has in place to reduce smoking.

Once you get caught in a drunk driving case and get counselled by a constable who shows funny accident videos — minus the laugh track — you are bound to quit drinking. Clearly, the increasing number of drunk driving cases proves that this method works. These examples might be exaggerations, but after Prabhas’s doubtfully sober anti-drug campaign video, I’m sure every drug addict in Hyderabad has decided to quit drugs.

Victor Hugo once said, “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come,” and if that idea is sobriety, I wonder how a day would feel like when all of Hyderabad is nothing but sober.

You wake up in the morning, brush your teeth slowly, get ready half-heartedly, and have milk and idly instead of filter coffee and idly. You feel even sleepier, like your breakfast decided to lull you back to bed.