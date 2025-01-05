Bhadrachalam gears up for Mukkoti Ekadashi

KHAMMAM: With the Mukkoti Vykunta Ekadashi festival set to be held from January 9, the Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple, Godavari bridge and bathing ghats in Bhadrachalam are decked up with beautiful lights and decorations ready to welcome devotees to the temple town.

Temple executive officer L Rama Devi said that about 70% of the arrangements for the festival have been completed. Welcome boards, flower decorations and Kalyanamandapam preparations are being monitored by temple executive engineer P Ravindranath.

The Teppotsavam event will be conducted on the evening of January 9 while the Uttara Dwara Dharshnam will be held in the early hours of January 10 at Uttara Dwaram near Kalyanamandapam.

The temple administration has spent Rs 1 crore on the arrangements and expects more than one lakh devotees from across the country to participate in the two-day festival. Many VVIPs, including three district ministers, are expected to take part in the celebrations.

District Collector Jitesh V Patil has planned this year’s festival. Officials are also organising the first-ever tribal river festival in tandem with Ekadashi celebrations, which will showcase tribal dishes, traditions, culture and products. Huts have been set up along the Godavari river for the devotees’ accommodation, and boating will be held, the officials said.

ITDA Project Officer B Rahul inspected the arrangements for the river festival on Saturday. He said that almost all arrangements for the festival are reaching the final stage. He added that a huge sound system will also be arranged by the river, and cultural programmes will be held at the bathing ghats.