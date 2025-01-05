Braille’s legacy inspires special grievances day for PwDs, elderly

SANGAREDDY: On Louis Braille’s birth anniversary, the district administration celebrated inclusivity by holding a special grievances day for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and senior citizens. The event at the Sangareddy collectorate auditorium on Saturday provided a platform for these often-ignored individuals to interact with officials and voice their concerns.

Recognising the difficulties these sections face in attending the regular Prajavani programme on Mondays, the authorities initiated this special initiative to address their concerns directly. Notably, this first “Special Grievances Day” coincided with the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, a significant figure in the lives of the visually impaired.

District Collector Valluru Kranthi, acknowledging their requests for employment opportunities, assured the attendees of an upcoming “Special Job Mela” exclusively for the blind. She urged them to prepare their relevant documents and certificates for the job fair.

“Many from these sections struggle to receive adequate attention during regular grievance sessions,” Kranthi tells TNIE. “A translator skilled in sign language assists hearing- and speech-impaired person during the special grievances day.”

During the event, 14 persons submitted formal applications, while others presented their concerns verbally. Issues raised included delayed pension payments and requests for assistive devices for daily living.

Kranthi highlighted the significance of Louis Braille’s invention of the Braille script, which has empowered countless individuals with visual impairments. She emphasised the advancements in technology, such as screen readers and touch screens, which further enhance accessibility for the blind.

Sharing an inspiring anecdote, she recalled a blind person from her batch who, through sheer dedication and hard work, successfully cleared the civil services examination.