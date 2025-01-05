Cultural icons to grace IIT-Hyderabad from May 26

HYDERABAD: With an impressive line-up filled with Padma Vibhusan, Bhusan and Shri awardees, the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), is all set to host the 10th International Convention of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) from May 26 to June 1.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma held an advisory meeting in this regard at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday along with the representatives of SPIC MACAY and IIT-H, according a press release.

Addressing the meeting, Varma underscored the importance of preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage, particularly among the younger generation.

He also reflected on his long association with SPIC MACAY, which spans nearly five decades, and the organisation’s transformative impact in connecting youth with their cultural roots.

Elaborating on the list of music and film personalities set to grace the programme, IIT-H director Prof BS Murthy said this year’s convention would feature an impressive lineup of cultural icons, including Padma Vibhushan awardee Hariprasad Chaurasia, Padma Bhushan awardees Amjad Ali Khan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and Begum Parween Sultana, as well as Padma Shri awardees A Kanyakumari, Venkatesh Kumar and others.

Dr Kiran Seth, founder of SPIC MACAY, shared the vision behind creating an “ashram-like” atmosphere during the convention to inspire youth to become not only artists but also well-rounded human beings and scientists.

He emphasised the deep connection between science and music, citing historical figures such as Albert Einstein, Max Planck and CV Raman, who were passionate practitioners of classical music.