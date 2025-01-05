First-ever Numaish set to start in Nirmal today

ADILABAD: In a bid to showcase its unique identity, Nirmal district is hosting its first-ever Numaish exhibition. The three-day event, featuring stalls, cultural performances, and interactive activities, will provide a platform for local artisans, artists and communities to come together and celebrate the district’s rich heritage.

Drawing inspiration from its namesake in Hyderabad, the event, set to be held from January 5 to 7, will showcase the region’s rich heritage, including its ancient forts, Burj, and world-renowned Nirmal toys.

Beyond the stalls, the exhibition will be a vibrant cultural extravaganza. The itinerary includes captivating dance performances by eminent artistes, melodious songs, engaging dramas presented by school students, exciting games for children and insightful daily discussions on Nirmal’s history.

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav, along with additional collectors Faizan Ahmed and Kishore Kumar, conducted a thorough inspection of the exhibition site at the mini NTR stadium. They assessed the stall arrangements, venue layout, toilet facilities and parking arrangements. They provided feedback to the officials on improving the arrangements.

The collector emphasised the importance of smooth entry and exit points for visitors and stressed the need for efficient traffic and parking management. She directed the officials to form a dedicated team to address any visitor concerns and ensure a seamless experience.

To maintain safety and security, Abhilasha instructed the officials to establish a control room and monitor the exhibition through CCTV surveillance.

Furthermore, the collector directed that adequate drinking water facilities and medical assistance be readily available. She also emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness throughout the exhibition grounds and suggested the establishment of selfie points, with an “I Love Nirmal” prop, to enhance the visitor experience.

The collector urged officials to diligently perform their assigned duties to ensure the successful and memorable conduct of this inaugural exhibition.