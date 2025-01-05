Sound library: A beacon of hope for the blind

SANGAREDDY: Imagine a world where knowledge is accessible to all. In Sangareddy, this vision is set to become a reality by establishing the district’s first “sound library” for the blind. This aims to provide blind students with resources to prepare for competitive examinations on par with their able-bodied peers.

Equipped with pre-recorded courses, the sound library, which will be set up at the district library, will enable visually impaired persons to access lessons via headphones. A soundproof system will ensure an uninterrupted learning experience and enhance usability.

District Collector Valluru Kranthi Valluru Kranthi has sanctioned `1.3 lakh for constructing the hall, complete with a soundproof system, computers and other necessary equipment. The tender process has been completed, and formal approval has been accorded.

Special software tailored for the visually impaired will be installed. Four visually impaired persons are being trained to assist users. The Blind People’s Association has been engaged to identify candidates.