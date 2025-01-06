Hyderabad records 10.5°C, to get warmer over next 48 hours

HYDERABAD: Coldwave conditions are expected to persist in the state, with temperatures continuing to drop to single digits in this winter season.

As of Sunday, the lowest minimum temperature recorded statewide was 5.9°C at Arli in Adilabad district. In Hyderabad, the chill was evident as temperatures dropped to 10.5°C at the University of Hyderabad, according to a report by the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

Coldwave conditions were reported in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Medak districts, it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that temperatures will remain below normal by 2-4°C for the next three days. Mist or hazy conditions are likely during morning hours over the next five days, with dry weather prevailing throughout the week.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to experience partly cloudy skies. Mist or hazy conditions are likely during the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30°C and 14°C, respectively. Surface winds are forecasted to be northerly or northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 2 to 6 kmph.