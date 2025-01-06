HYDRAA demolishes seven-storey illegal building in Madhapur

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Sunday clarified that the demolition at Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, was conducted as per the orders of the Telangana High Court. He added that the demolitions were being carried out as per the existing ‘demolition policy’.

The agency chief also noted that almost all the constructions in the society are illegal and added that he would take up the matter of under-construction illegal buildings in Ayyappa Society with the GHMC. A decision on the same could be made subsequently.

Ranganath said the GHMC issued showcause notices to the building management on February 2, 2024, stating that the particular building will be demolished. After the high court passed an order in April, a part of the building was razed in June.

A seven-storey unauthorised building located on a 100-foot road in Ayyappa Society, Khanamet village (Madhapur), was razed to the ground by HYDRAA on Sunday amid heavy deployment of police personnel. As per Ranganath, the cellar in the building was converted into a kitchen while no permission was obtained from fire authorities and adequate parking facilities were not developed.

On Saturday, Ranganath inspected the area. He said the agency would submit a report to the government seeking action against the officials who gave construction permits for the building demolished on Sunday.

He added that hundreds of students and employees are living in illegal structures in the Ayyappa Society where the buildings do not have fire safety and construction permits. Additionally, the sewage system has also been badly affected by illegal constructions, Ranganath said, adding that locals have been complaining that excrement is coming onto the road and that they have to travel in a foul-smelling atmosphere. This the HYDRAA chief said is due to the heavy load on the infrastructure (drainage pipes).