Stand-up comedian Rajat Chauhan reflects on his road to success

HYDERABAD: It’s not every day that you meet someone like Rajat Chauhan, a stand-up comedian whose journey from nervous open-mic nights to packed shows across the country is as inspiring as it is entertaining. But Rajat will be the first to tell you that the road to comedy stardom is anything but easy.

“I remember my first open-mic in Mumbai, I was very nervous. The slot was for four minutes, but it felt like an eternity. And then, when a joke didn’t land as I wanted it to — the silence was brutal. It hits you like a wave, and you feel every second stretch on forever,” he begins, and a nostalgic smile lights up his face.

Yet, even in those early days, Rajat found a glimmer of encouragement. “The Mumbai crowd is amazing. Even if you’re struggling, they’ll clap and cheer, just to keep your spirits up. That support made all the difference for me,” the comedian further adds.

Comedy wasn’t something Rajat set out to do professionally. “I was always the funny guy in the group, in school, college, and even later, people would say, ‘You’re hilarious, you should try stand-up’ and then I thought everyone is telling me to do stand-up, then there’ll be something for sure and with that thought I started doing stand-up,” he shares.

Rajat doesn’t shy away from admitting that not every show is a hit. “Out of ten shows, two might leave you questioning everything, and it’s the part of the process. You ask yourself, ‘Was it my delivery? Was it just an off night?’ And then you go back, analyse, and work on getting better,” he says with a shrug.

Over the years, Rajat has grown to love performing in different cities, but Hyderabad holds a special place in his heart. “Hyderabad has one of the best audiences, we do new age comedy and we tell our story through that and the audience relates to what we are saying, and, of course, the food is a big bonus. I love having biryani and Niloufer’s chai,” he says with enthusiasm.