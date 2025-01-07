Telangana government disbursed Rs 20 crore to 41 property owners

HYDERABAD: The state government disbursed Rs 20 crore in compensation to 41 owners of 34 affected properties along the 7.5 km MGBS–Chandrayangutta Metro rail route. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy and Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durisetti participated in the cheque distribution programme on Monday.

NVS Reddy said fair compensation is being provided to those whose properties are acquired for road widening and the construction of the Metro rail in the Old City as per orders of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He added that the suggestions of the AIMIM chief were taken into consideration during this process.

He said the second phase of Metro construction would feature enhanced facilities compared to the first phase, aiming to transform the Old City. Modern amenities, such as skywalks and footpaths, will be developed from proposed Metro stations to key tourist destinations like Charminar, Lad Bazaar and Salar Jung Museum, following Owaisi’s suggestions.

The chief minister’s directive focuses on the development of the Old City, and the Metro is being extended to benefit its residents, he said.

“We are committed to fulfilling the chief minister’s resolve to complete the 7.5 km Old City Metro within four years at an estimated cost of rs 2,741 crore,” NVS Reddy said, adding that preparations are underway to launch an advanced multi-level parking project in Nampally next month, employing German Puzzle Technology, which is expected to catalyse further development in the Old City.

Speaking on the occasion, Owaisi expressed gratitude to the chief minister for addressing the long-standing demand of Old City residents for Metro rail connectivity. He assured full cooperation with the Metro Rail project. He also urged officials to prioritise providing opportunities for affected landowners to establish businesses at the upcoming Metro stations.

Durisetti said the compensation package for displaced property owners has been well-received, with Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for a total of 1,100 affected properties.