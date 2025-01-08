Court acquits accused in fake certificate racket case in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Nampally court has acquitted one person accused in a fake educational certificates racket which dated back to 2004 due to lack of evidence.

The accused was arrested by the South Zone Task Force of Hyderabad for allegedly supplying fake certificates in 2004.

Then the case was moved to Chandrayangutta police station for further investigation. Based on the complaint by the Task Force, the Chandrayangutta police registered a case under Sections 420,468,471,473 of IPC on December 29, 2004.

The police seized fake educational certificates of 2,746 universities /institutions, 107 rubber stamps and an equal number of round seals, one typewriter, six monogram impression seals of different institutions, among others.

The police claimed that Syed Zainulabuddin (A1) was a professional who made fake educational certificates using fraudulent means. With the assistance of other persons, he used to sell them and make money.

Though the police seized several articles of evidence, they did not submit before the court. The court in its judgement noted:”During the course of trial, the prosecution did not produce any of the witnesses and no documents were marked on behalf of the prosecution (sic)”.

The court found that there was no evidence on record to show that Syed Zainulabuddin had committed any punishable offences. The case was filed against five persons - Syed Zainulabuddin alias Saleem, Syed Naimathullah, Farooq (A3 ) and two others.