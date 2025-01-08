Hyderabad Mayor unhappy with sanitation management

HYDERABAD: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi expressed dissatisfaction over sanitation management especially at Makta tank, where garbage and construction debris were improperly managed. Gadwal Vijayalaxmi along with Serilingampally MLA A Gandhi inspected several key areas of Miyapur, Chandanagar and Serilingampally wards including Makta tank outlet and Gopi tank on Tuesday.

The mayor directed the officials to take immediate steps for cleaning and improving sanitation. She called for swift repairs at Vishweshwara colony and Lingampalli vegetable market and expedite the beautification of GHMC Memory Garden park and make it ready to open it to the public next month. The mayor assessed the steps required to ensure the improvement of water management at Gopi cheruvu and other local areas.