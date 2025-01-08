Hyderabad records best commercial market performance since 2020, says report

HYDERABAD: In its latest report, India Real Estate: Residential and Office (July-December 2023), Knight Frank India cited that Hyderabad recorded its best office transaction volumes since 2020, with a 17% year-on-year (YoY) to 10.3 mn sq.ft. Completions also reached an all-time high in 2024. This growth is attributed to Hyderabad’s exceptional quality of life and state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it an attractive destination for both national and international companies.

Residential market performance

Hyderabad’s residential market witnessed a robust 12% YoY growth in 2024, with 36,974 units sold—a historic high. This demand surge was driven by strong economic fundamentals, infrastructural advancements, and a shift in buyer preferences toward aspirational lifestyles. However, residential launches saw a 6% YoY decline, with 44,013 units introduced in 2024. Residential prices grew by an average of 8% YoY, reflecting the city’s sustained appeal to both investors and end-users.

Office market highlights

The office market in Hyderabad experienced a 17% YoY growth in transactions, reaching a total volume of 10.3 million sq. ft in 2024. Completions saw a staggering 139% YoY increase, with 15.6 million sq. ft of new supply. This significant growth reflects the city’s upward trajectory in office space absorption. Global Capacity Centers (GCCs) of multinational corporations continued to favor Hyderabad, leveraging its skilled talent pool, top-tier educational institutions, and thriving tech ecosystem.